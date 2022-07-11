ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

AFAF: Will My Family Be Offended If I Jump The Broom?

By @Djxo313
Z1079
Z1079
 2 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today’s Asking For a Friend came in the form of a DM. A Hustler wrote us and said that she’s in an interracial relationship with a white man but has always dreamed of jumping the broom at her wedding ceremony. Now she’s afraid that she may offend her family and the culture by carrying out the tradition with her caucasian fiancé.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Surprisingly, Headkrack and Lore’l had totally different opinions on the matter! Watch below and let us know who you agree with him.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

AFAF: Will My Family Be Offended If I Jump The Broom? was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jumping The Broom#Afaf#Dm#Hustler
pethelpful.com

Dog's Priceless Reaction to Realizing It's Raining Outside Is Going Viral

When your dog has to go — they have to go. So no wonder so many people were cracking up over video of one unlucky dog, who definitely didn't realize it was raining before she ran out to the backyard. The look on the Jindo's face is everything when she realizes her mistake. Whoops!
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Bulldog Trying to Get Dad’s Potato Chips Is Impossible to Resist

Dogs don’t really have a sense of boundaries when it comes to us eating. Even if we feed them right before we start our own meal, they’ll still come up to us with those puppy-dog eyes begging for just a nibble. The word ’no’ doesn’t really mean anything when it comes to eating. And somehow, they know we’ll eventually give in and they get the little snack they wanted.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
258
Followers
3K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy