If you've never taken a ride on the Cog Railway up Mount Washington, it is something you need to experience at least once. Sure, it only goes about five miles per hour. Someone actually climbed it faster than the train a few weeks ago, but that's not the point, okay?! You get to learn all about the rich history of the Mountain and all of the cool and scary stuff that has happened on its peaks and valleys over the past 150 years. Plus, once you ride the Cog once, you can refer to yourself as a "Cogger" and that's a fun club to be in.

WASHINGTON, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO