GG Jackson, 247Sports’ No. 2 men’s college basketball recruit in class of 2023, announced his decommitment from North Carolina in a tweet late Thursday night. Jackson thanked Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis and the his staff for recruiting him. However, he said he plans to “explore other options” that can help him grow from a “teenage boy to an adult” to reach his dream of playing in the NBA.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 42 MINUTES AGO