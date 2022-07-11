Traffic signal could be installed at Forest Grove intersection

County Commissioners are expected to approve the final projects in late 2022.

Washington County is considering a new traffic signal at the intersection of Fern Hill Road, Maple Street and Tualatin Valley Highway, although any upgrade is at least a few years away.

"The Fern Hill Road-Maple Street and Highway 47 Intersection Project is in design. We are designing a traffic signal with additional safety features," Washington County Land Use & Transportation Department spokesperson Heather Sturgill said. "This project is funded for design only."

Highway 47 runs from McMinnville to Clatskanie — south of Highway 8 in Forest Grove, it's signed locally as Tualatin Valley Highway — and is a major commercial route that passes through Gaston, Forest Grove, Banks and Vernonia, as well as large areas of farmland and timberland. In addition to passenger cars and pickup trucks, it carries log truck traffic, combines and more.

Although it's a two-lane road for most of its length, there is a wide center lane for left-hand turns where it meets Maple Street and Fern Hill Road.

Maple Street is a city street in between Highway 47 in the south and Highway 8, signed locally as Pacific Avenue, in the north.

Fern Hill Road is a Washington County road that runs from Forest Grove south toward Gaston.

The design process is expected to wrap up in March 2024.

Funding for the project would come from the city as well as the county's Major Streets Transportation Improvement Program (MSTIP), which uses property taxes for street improvements. The program's funding cycle between 2023 and 2028 includes a $160 million budget for 25 proposed street projects in Washington County, not all of which will be funded and completed.

The county is currently accepting public comment on the proposed projects.

Washington County commissioners are expected to approve the final MSTIP project list in late 2022.

The program has already approved $10.2 million for a new roundabout at Martin Road and Highway 47, which is signed as Quince Street north of Highway 8. Construction will start in spring 2023 and wrap up sometime that winter.

Forest Grove Fire & Rescue spokesperson Matt Johnston said some of the country roads around Forest Grove weren't designed for highway volumes.

"Martin Road has folks stopped at the stop sign trying to enter southbound Highway 47. The intersection at 47 and Fern Hill is similar. People are trying to cross the highway and misjudge speeds and distance of cross traffic and get hit," Johnston said. "All of the cross intersections along Highway 47 have the same fate. But these two are the busiest, therefore you see more crashes."

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.