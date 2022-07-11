Steve K's Newsletter 07/04/2022

Valerie Keller’s career history has been anything but conventional. Having grown up in a Christian cult in rural Indiana, the oldest of seven girls, she was encouraged to marry within the sect aged just 18, and subsequently to take back her husband after he had an affair. Against her family’s expectations, she chose to leave the marriage and pursue a career, starting in the finance world as the protégée of a regional bank CEO, then gradually working her way up to executive vice principal level, before leaving the job to go and work in homeless shelters. “I just had this strong sense that there had to be something more,” she recalls. “And it was there that I realised I could be an entrepreneur.”

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO