ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pryor, OK

Here’s Your Chance to Win Tickets to Born & Raised 2022!

By kaleydorsey
102.3 The Bull
102.3 The Bull
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The hottest Country Music festival is coming up soon, and we have another chance for you to snag some...

1023thebullfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Oklahoma

Live music is back and hundreds of major acts have announced shows in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Below is a list of shows. Aug. 10: All This Future Summer Festival Tour: Hillsong United: Paycom Center. Aug. 14: Kevin Hart: Paycom Center. Aug. 17: The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov & Daniel...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Bruce Springsteen to make tour stop in Oklahoma in early 2023

TULSA, Okla. — Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are coming to the BOK Center in Tulsa. The legendary rock star will perform at the Tulsa arena on Feb. 21. The Oklahoma stop is part of a 31-performance tour that ends in mid-April in Newark. Springsteen has not...
TULSA, OK
visitbrokenarrowok.com

Top American Style Restaurants in Broken Arrow

Billy Ray's Catfish & BBQ is your go to restaurant for a delicious meal to be remembered! From fall off the bone ribs, to the all you can eat Catfish, your choices are unlimited. We look forward to serving you!!. Billy Sims BBQ. Billy Sims Barbecue specializes in traditional backyard...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
tulsapeople.com

July's Fab Finds: What to find at Oklahoma’s largest pop-up shopping marketplace

The July 15-17 Braum’s An Affair of the Heart show in Tulsa celebrates 27 years of bringing artists, makers and small retailers together for a three-day shopping event that has become a bi-annual tradition for generations of Tulsans. This July’s event allows small business owners and entrepreneurs to again reach customers face-to-face, post-pandemic.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pryor, OK
Pryor, OK
Entertainment
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Livesay Orchards closed Thursday as Porter Peach Festival begins

PORTER, Okla. — Livesay Orchards was not open for the first day of the 56th annual Porter Peach Festival due to a significantly damaged peach crop. While the orchard has dealt with significant crop damage in the past, Kent Livesay, one of the co-owners of Livesay Orchards, said an early May hail storm was to blame this year. Due to a roughly 90% crop loss, the orchard is only selling limited amounts of peaches on Friday and Saturday.
PORTER, OK
visitbrokenarrowok.com

Top Hispanic Restaurants in Broken Arrow

Our family is honored to have you as a guest in our restaurant. We would like to thank you for the opportunity you are giving us to serve you. We hope that your experience will be on that you would like to repeat again and again. Casa de Reyes. Delicious...
earnthenecklace.com

Brian Dorman Leaving News On 6: Where Is the Tulsa Anchor Going?

Tulsa residents have enjoyed Brian Dorman’s gripping, groundbreaking investigative reports for over four years. Now that era has come to an end. In July 2022, Brian Dorman announced he is leaving News On 6. His viewers naturally had questions about his departure from KOTV. They want to know where this journalist is going next and if he will remain in Tulsa. Luckily, Dorman had answers for his longtime followers. However, unfortunately for locals, the reporter is saying goodbye to Tulsa, too.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Jinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Born Raised
News On 6

New Food Truck Park Opens At Historic Northland Shopping Center

A new food truck park is adding flavor to the Phoenix District. It's an area of town the city that is being revitalized, and leaders said this is something the area needs. Eat 36 Street North Food Truck Park is turning a former food desert into the latest lunch spot with food trucks like Soul Food on Wheels.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Puppy rescued from walls of Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — The FOX23 assignment desk receives hundreds of calls each day. However, one particular call on a Wednesday morning sprung us into action. A viewer said one of her puppies was stuck in a wall, and animal control was not yet open. FOX23′s Scott Martin went to the woman’s home to help.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

HOLD MY BEER: Tulsa PD searches for beer thief

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a beer thief. Surveillance cameras captured a man running out of a QuikTrip near Highway 412 and Gilcrease Museum Road last week. After running out the front doors with two packs of Bud Light and a smile on his face, police...
News On 6

Couple Says Car Was Stolen Days Before Move To Colorado

A Broken Arrow couple is without a car after they say it was stolen just days before they are set to move to Colorado. The couple said they are supposed to leave for Colorado on Friday and need to get there soon to start new jobs. Jasmine Meis said she...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee Nation to build $5 million park in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.’s proposal to build a $5 million park in the Cherokee Nation’s capital city of Tahlequah was unanimously approved at the Tribal Council meeting on July 11. The 6.25-acre park, named after the late Principal Chief Wilma Mankiller, will...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
102.3 The Bull

102.3 The Bull

Wichita Falls, TX
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1023thebullfm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy