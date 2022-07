TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) – For the 12th consecutive year, the Florida State Women’s Tennis Team has been honored for its academic success as it was named an ITA Division I All-Academic Team with five Seminoles – Vic Allen, Petra Hule, Lesedi Jacobs, Olympe Lancelot and Kianah Motosono — named as ITA Scholar Athletes. The Seminoles have been named as an ITA All-Academic Team each year since 2011 and in 16 of Head Coach Jen Hyde’s 18 seasons at Florida State. The Seminoles’ five selections also mark the fourth time in the last five years that at least five Seminoles have been named as ITA Scholar Athletes.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO