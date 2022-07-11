ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Guns, Guns, Guns

By WordInBlack.com
Sacramento Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WIB) – Sigh, there are so many, too many guns in our communities, in our cities, and in our country. It seems like guns have permeated our nation and with the Supreme Court’s latest ruling, I fear guns will soon infiltrate the city of New York. When...

sacobserver.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Atlantic

The Next Fight Over Guns in America

This morning, the Supreme Court struck down a New York State law that limited concealed-firearm permits to those with a demonstrated need to carry arms outside the home. Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for the 6–3 majority in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, said, “The Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.” Bruen thus opens one of the next major battlegrounds over guns in America: not who can buy guns or what guns can be bought but where these firearms can be carried, every day, by the millions and millions of Americans who own them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Biden Pushes to Ban Assault Weapons, Gets Heckled at Gun Violence Event

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A man whose son was killed in the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, interrupted President Joe Biden's remarks at the White House on Monday during an event to herald the passage of the first major federal gun safety law in three decades. Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin...
PARKLAND, FL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State Where The Most People Are Killed By Guns

Mass shootings have been on the front pages of newspapers and on TV coverage regularly for months. According to the Gun Violence Archive, over 9,000 people have died from gun violence so far this year. The gun control debate has gone back to Congress, but few people think new, weak laws will solve the problem. […]
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Amsterdam, NY
New York City, NY
Government
POLITICO

A spokesperson for Donald Trump is hitting back at an explosive claim made by Liz Cheney at the end of the Jan. 6 select panel's hearing.

Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department. What happened: Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Donald Trump, pushed back on an explosive claim made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) near the end of Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack — that President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the ongoing investigation.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Second Amendment#Ny Amsterdam News#The Supreme Court#Ar 15s
24/7 Wall St.

The 50 Most Popular Guns in the World

The first firearms began to appear on the battlefields of 14th century China, a few hundred years after Chinese monks accidentally discovered the explosive properties when combining sulfur, carbon, and saltpeter. These so-called hand cannons spread west over the next century until the Europeans created the matchlock, the first mechanically fired gun. To identify the […]
CHINA
bloomberglaw.com

Black Gun Owners Eager to Flex Carry Powers After N.Y. Law Falls

Supreme Court struck down limits on concealed carry in New York state. Black groups who opposed law aim to promote gun education, ownership. Black gun rights groups are seizing on a Supreme Court ruling that makes it easier to carry handguns in public, touting it as an important vindication of their rights to self-defense and an opportunity to reshape the debate in the Black community over gun ownership six years after the killing of Philando Castile.
POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

American gun culture is based on frontier mythology – but ignores how common gun restrictions were in the Old West

In the wake of the Buffalo and Uvalde mass shootings, 70% of Republicans said it is more important to protect gun rights than to control gun violence, while 92% of Democrats and 54% of independents expressed the opposite view. Just weeks after those mass shootings, Republicans and gun rights advocates hailed the Supreme Court ruling that invalidated New York state’s gun permit law and declared that the Second Amendment guarantees a right to carry a handgun outside the home for self-defense. Mayor Eric Adams, expressing his opposition to the ruling, suggested that the court’s decision would turn New York City into...
TEXAS STATE
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Constitution
The Independent

California governor passes law that allows gun violence victims to sue firearm manufacturers

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a law that will now allow for gun violence victims in the state to sue firearm companies in civil suits when their products are used in a violent crime.“It’s well known that nearly every industry is held to account when their products cause harm or injury. All except one – the gun industry,” the California governor said in a statement released on Tuesday alongside the bill’s passage. “Today, California is going to change that. They can no longer hide from the mass destruction they have caused.”The bill, which was sent to the Democratic governor...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Highland Park banned assault weapons a decade ago. A fragile patchwork of gun laws didn’t stop a mass shooting

A suspected gunman climbed a fire escape, positioned himself on a roof above a Fourth of July parade and fired more than 70 rounds from a high-powered rifle.In April 2019, police in Highland Park, Illinois, interacted with Robert Crimo following a suicide attempt. Mental health professionals intervened.Later that year, a family member reported that he was threatening to “kill everyone” in their household, and police removed 16 knives, a dagger and a sword from the home. He was not arrested.Over the next two years, he purchased five firearms – including at least two AR-style rifles, pistols and a shotgun. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thetrace.org

The Restrictions That a Majority of Gun Owners Support — and Oppose

A majority of gun owners favor several gun reforms — but not a ban on assault weapons. That’s from a new NPR/Ipsos survey finding support for universal background checks (84 percent), raising the minimum age to buy an AR-15-style rifle from 18 to 21 (72 percent), raising the minimum to age buy any gun from 18 to 21 (67 percent), and red flag laws (65 percent). There was a predictable split between Democratic and Republican gun owners, but a majority of the latter nonetheless supported the policies. At the same time, just 42 percent of gun owners — fueled by 25 percent support among Republicans — supported a ban on assault-style weapons. “This NPR/Ipsos survey of American gun owners shows that the majority of gun owners are supportive of moderate gun control measures like background checks or increased age requirements, but harbor deep distrust of government suggesting the barriers that exist to more actions on guns,” said Ipsos senior vice president Chris Jackson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Two men, one a non-U.S. citizen, arrested in Virginia with two rifles, a handgun and 232 rounds of ammunition were planning a July 4 mass shooting - but plans were foiled when hero citizen overheard the plot and alerted authorities

Police in Richmond, Va., seized two assault rifles, one handgun and 232 rounds of ammunition from two men who had planned a mass shooting during Fourth of July celebrations. Police Chief Gerard Smith said officers received a tip from a hero citizen who overheard a conversation between the two individuals planning the attack at Dogwood Dell Amphitheater, where fireworks were displayed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
abovethelaw.com

Lawmakers Are Absolutely Trying To Prevent An Absolute Right To Gun Ownership

Moments after the justices nullified concealed carry laws in New York, lawmakers and governors in states with similar rules rushed to fortify their restrictions in the face of the court decision. Their attempts to thread the legal needle previewed what will likely be a years-long effort to defend and extend firearm rules under the court’s sweeping new Second Amendment test.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy