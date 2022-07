Despite having one of its best offenses in program history, the Virginia baseball season ended in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament. One of the glaring weaknesses of the roster was pitching, and especially starting pitching. Brian O'Connor and the UVA coaching staff have set out this offseason to remedy that problem and bolster that area of the roster though the transfer portal. This week, the Cavaliers did just that as Coastal Carolina starting pitcher Nick Parker announced he is transferring to Virginia in an Instagram post on Monday.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO