Memphis, TN

Longtime college coach Frank Haith joins the Tigers’ staff

By Eren Kilic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer collegiate basketball coach Frank Haith has joined Penny Hardaway’s staff as an assistant coach for the Memphis Tigers’ men’s basketball team.In seven seasons at Miami (Fla.) (2004–11), three at Missouri (2011–14), and eight at Tulsa, Haith won...

