Save up to $495 with these five Amazon Prime Day rowing machine deals

By Harry Bullmore
 3 days ago

If you feel like your home fitness routine has been treading water of late, we prescribe taking advantage of the best Amazon Prime Day rowing machine deals.

These efficient pieces of fitness kit have the capacity to engage every major muscle group with each stroke, providing a fiery full-body workout. Some of the best rowing machines , like the CITYROW Classic Rower , can even link to apps to offer engaging on-demand video workouts – much more exciting than staring at your gym’s bare walls while you trudge along on a treadmill.

And, thanks to the Amazon Prime Day event, you can add one to your home gym while saving up to 39% off the original asking price.

Unlike the plethora of Amazon Prime Day fitness tracker deals on offer this year, discounted rowing machine are somewhat harder to come by. But, undeterred, our team was still able to track down some significant savings from the likes of Sunny Health & Fitness, Echanfit, CITYROW and more to help you find the right machine for your budget, fitness goals and available workout space.

Look below for a summary of the top deals on offer, and an overview of each one to help you pick your perfect workout partner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KDPOp_0gcAomNj00

CITYROW Classic Rower | Was $1,495 , Now $1,000 at Amazon

Save a staggering $495 on this smart, foldable water rower with a hidden talent; you can place your phone or tablet in a holster above the water tank and link to the CITYROW GO app to enjoy motivating video workouts. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PwGrq_0gcAomNj00

CIRCUIT FITNESS Deluxe Foldable Magnetic Rowing Machine| Was $432.87 , Now $264.58 at Amazon

With the biggest proportional saving on this list (39%) the CIRCUIT FITNESS rowing machine is a relative steal at $264.58. It has a range of magnetic resistance settings, and a LCD screen for tracking key metrics like your speed, distance and strokes per minute. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wV0wR_0gcAomNj00

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine | Was $399.99 , Now $249 at Amazon

The Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine has an extra long slide rail ideal for taller users. It's also part of a great deal this Amazon Prime Day, down 38% from $399.99 to $249. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o7BEJ_0gcAomNj00

JKANGFIT Folding Rowing Machine | Was $429.99 , Now $359.99 at Amazon

Weighing just 61lb and benefiting from a foldable design, the JKANGFIT Folding Rowing Machine is a good option for those short on space. This Prime Day you can save an extra 16% too, with the machine now costing a more slimline $359.99. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QEaAt_0gcAomNj00

HouseFit Wooden Water Rower | Was $469.99 , Now $422.99 at Amazon

While this HouseFit Water Rower is foldable, you may not want to hide it away due to its classy wooden design. It's not old fashioned though, with a large LCD monitor and app control to help you track your performance, all for $422.99 – down from $469.99. View Deal

This year's Amazon Prime Day is taking place on the 12th and 13th July, but you don't have to wait until then take advantage the best rowing machine deals. We'll be updating this guide with some of the best discounts available, so you swoop to the front of the queue and snag yourself a few bargains.

For more, check out our Amazon Prime Day Health Deals for 2022 .

People

Amazon's New Prime Day Deals May Be Even Better Than Yesterday's — Here Are 75 Worth Adding to Your Cart

It's still a Prime member's paradise over on Amazon, because day two of the retailer's biggest sale of the year is happening now!. The mega-savings extravaganza kicked off early yesterday, offering anyone with a Prime membership exclusive access to more than 2 million deals — and today, July 13, the savings are just as good. Since time is quickly ticking away, to help you successfully navigate the final day of Amazon's sale, we've pulled together a list of the 75 best Prime deals that you absolutely need to get in your cart before it's over.
INTERNET
Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

