ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The champagne had barely stopped flowing from the Colorado Avalanche’s Stanley Cup celebration when they traded for a new goaltender, signaling that Darcy Kuemper would not be back. Kuemper tried not to think too much about where he would be going. When the goalie musical chairs stopped Wednesday on the first day of NHL free agency, the Cup winner had landed with the Washington Capitals while the Edmonton Oilers had added Jack Campbell. Since the Cup Final ended in late June, 19 goaltenders who played in the NHL last season are with different teams. “It changed quite a bit,” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said. “A lot of people (were) jockeying for limited amount of guys and seemed like seats filled up and then there was a pause and there was only a certain amount left and teams went from there.”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 8 HOURS AGO