There is some chatter making the rounds this weekend that involves still unsigned free agent Nazem Kadri. After seeing what teams had to offer and listening to their pitches, Kadri might be leaning towards re-signing with the Colorado Avalanche. The problem is, even if Kadri takes a bit of a discount to remain with the team, the Avs don’t have the money to pay Kadri without moving something else off the roster.

NHL ・ 13 HOURS AGO