FBI: Most Wanted season 4 — release date and everything we know about the Dick Wolf drama

By Terrell Smith
 3 days ago

When it was announced that Julian McMahon was leaving his role as Jess LeCroix on FBI: Most Wanted , there were those that weren’t sure how the dynamics would shift on the series. This meant a new fearless leader of the Fugitive Task Force would have to take over. The person selected to replace the well-liked FBI supervisory special agent was none other than Remy Scott, played by Dylan McDermott.

McDermott is an actor that has incredible range, and happens to have played super criminal Richard Wheatley on one of Dick Wolf’s other shows Law and Order: Organized Crime . Now with McDermott gearing up to portray a good guy for a full season, fans of FBI: Most Wanted will get a chance to further grow accustomed to him being a prominent figure in the show.

Here’s everything we know about FBI: Most Wanted season 4.

When is the FBI: Most Wanted season 4 release date?

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 premieres on Tuesday, September 20, at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS. The show will conclude "FBI night" on the broadcast network, following FBI at 8 pm ET/PT and FBI: International at 9 pm ET/PT.

Those with subscriptions to the CBS app or Paramount Plus premium will also have the opportunity to live-stream the episode.

To date, there is no official word as to when season 4 will be released in the UK, but once that information becomes available, we’ll be able to pass it along. In the meantime, UK fans of the series will be happy to know that season 3 is expected to start airing via Sky Witness on July 21.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 cast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJOaK_0gcAk5qh00

Dylan McDermott on FBI: Most Wanted (Image credit: Mark Schafer/CBS)

As previously mentioned, Julian McMahon exited the show and Dylan McDermott made his triumphant debut as Remy Scott at the end of season 3. McDermott has a longstanding career in the entertainment industry and has starred in projects such as King Richard , Hollywood , American Horror Stories , American Horror Story , The Politician and No Activity .

Likely rounding out the rest of the main cast is Roxy Sternberg ( Chewing Gum , Emerald City ), Keisha Castle-Hughes ( Manhunt , Game of Thrones ) and Alexa Davalos ( The Punisher , Mob City ). For those wondering about Miguel Gomez, who played Special Agent Ivan Ortiz, Deadline reported in June that the actor would no longer be a series regular going forward.

We’ll be sure to report back if any more casting changes occur.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 plot

At this point, a whole lot hasn’t been shared about what viewers can expect to see in season 4 of the series. However, based on how last season wrapped, fans should anticipate seeing the team continue to adjust to Remy’s new leadership style in the department. Also, given the series is a procedural drama, the cast will continue to be in hot pursuit of some of the most dangerous criminals.

By the way, we suggest keeping an eye on Remy. Something tells us there is more to the story about his brother Mikey dying.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 trailer

There currently isn’t a season 4 trailer available. However, we anticipate one will be released as we get closer to the premiere date. When an official trailer is published, we’ll place it here.

How to watch FBI: Most Wanted season 4

FBI: Most Watched airs live on CBS. For individuals without traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is also available through a number of live TV streaming services, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Paramount Plus Premium subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air.

Now if you’re someone that prefers to watch things at your own leisure, episodes will be released on-demand via the CBS app and Paramount Plus the day after they air on TV.

For UK fans of the show, although Paramount Plus is now available, we are still waiting to get an official word if UK subscribers will be able to view the series on the platform with a subscription. With that said, a proven method for watching CBS shows has been using a VPN, or virtual private network.

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN , which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on.

