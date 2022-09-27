FBI: Most Wanted season 4 — next episode, trailer and everything we know about the Dick Wolf drama

When it was announced that Julian McMahon was leaving his role as Jess LeCroix on FBI: Most Wanted , there were those that weren’t sure how the dynamics would shift on the series. This meant a new fearless leader of the Fugitive Task Force would have to take over. The person selected to replace the well-liked FBI supervisory special agent was none other than Remy Scott, played by Dylan McDermott.

McDermott is an actor that has incredible range, and happens to have played super criminal Richard Wheatley on one of Dick Wolf’s other shows Law and Order: Organized Crime . Now with McDermott portraying a good guy for a full season, fans of FBI: Most Wanted will get a chance to further grow accustomed to him being a prominent figure in the show.

Here’s everything we know about FBI: Most Wanted season 4.

When is the next FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode?

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 premiered on Tuesday, September 20.

The next new episode titled "Taxman" airs on Tuesday, September 27, at 10 pm ET/PT. Here is the synopsis:

"Rookie agent Ray Cannon joins the Fugitive Task Force as they hunt down a mysterious killer targeting IRS offices."

Check out a sneak peek of the new episode.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 cast

Dylan McDermott on FBI: Most Wanted (Image credit: Mark Schafer/CBS)

As previously mentioned, Julian McMahon exited the show and Dylan McDermott made his triumphant debut as Remy Scott at the end of season 3. McDermott has a longstanding career in the entertainment industry and has starred in projects such as King Richard , Hollywood , American Horror Stories , American Horror Story , The Politician and No Activity .

Rounding out the rest of the main cast is Roxy Sternberg ( Chewing Gum , Emerald City ), Keisha Castle-Hughes ( Manhunt , Game of Thrones ) and Alexa Davalos ( The Punisher , Mob City ). For those wondering about Miguel Gomez, who played Special Agent Ivan Ortiz, Deadline reported in June that the actor would no longer be a series regular going forward.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 plot

Based on how last season wrapped, fans should anticipate seeing the team continue to adjust to Remy’s new leadership style in the department. Also, given the series is a procedural drama, the cast will continue to be in hot pursuit of some of the most dangerous criminals.

By the way, we suggest keeping an eye on Remy. Something tells us there is more to the story about his brother Mikey dying.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 trailer

Here is the trailer for FBI Night. Check out the clip.

How to watch FBI: Most Wanted season 4

FBI: Most Watched airs live on CBS. For individuals without traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is also available through a number of live TV streaming services, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Paramount Plus Premium subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air.

Now if you’re someone that prefers to watch things at your own leisure, episodes will be released on-demand via the CBS app and Paramount Plus the day after they air on TV.

For UK fans of the show, although Paramount Plus is now available, we are still waiting to get an official word if UK subscribers will be able to view the new season on the platform with a subscription, or if the season will air at a later date on another platform like previous seasons.