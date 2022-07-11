ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex, NJ

Less Talk, More Walks pet supply drive happening now

By Janet Redyke
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Less Talk, More Walks pet supply drive is currently on. Initiated by Sussex Rural Electric Cooperative (SREC), in collaboration with iHeart radio stations WSUS and WNNJ and Father John’s Animal House, the drive kicked off on June 17 and continues through July 28. SREC has always had...

Local vendors to be featured at New Jersey State Fair

The New Jersey State Fair returns to Sussex County for eight days of family fun Friday, August 5 through Saturday, August 13 – and this year, there’s more to see than ever. In addition to the farm and horse show, carnival, food, and jam-packed schedule of live entertainment, the fair will also have a “Garden State Marketplace.”
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Luke LeFave Mueller

Luke LeFave Mueller was lost to us on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in a fatal car accident. Luke was born on September 26, 1989, in Hoboken. His family moved to Byram Township in 1991, which has been his home ever since. Luke attended Byram schools, and graduated from Lenape Valley...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Patricia Hoskins David

Patricia Hoskins David, 63, of Sparta, died unexpectedly Monday, May 23, 2022, at Newton Medical Center. Patricia was born in Richmond, In. and raised in Basking Ridge, NJ. She met her husband Mark at the College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio. They started their family in Cleveland where Patricia worked as an elementary school teacher. The Davids relocated to Seattle, Wash., where Patricia started her involvement in early literacy programs, followed by a move back to NJ, settling in Sparta. Patricia earned her bachelor’s degree from the College of Wooster and continued her education with studies of family literacy and early childhood learning. She worked in children’s literacy in her earlier years and went on to have a rewarding career as a family social worker. In Newton, she worked for both Family Promise and for more than a decade at Project Self-Sufficiency.
NEWTON, NJ
City
Sussex, NJ
Disney’s The Little Mermaid the musical will be at SCCC!

Drama Geek Studios is proud to bring to the Sussex County Community College (SCCC) stage this summer the full version of the modern fairytale, Disney’s The Little Mermaid with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and book by Doug Wright. Based and adapted from a fairy tale written by Hans Christian Andersen, this show tells the epic story about wishes, falling in love, family, and the choices we make. There is something for everyone!
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ

