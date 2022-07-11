Less Talk, More Walks pet supply drive happening now

Patricia Hoskins David, 63, of Sparta, died unexpectedly Monday, May 23, 2022, at Newton Medical Center. Patricia was born in Richmond, In. and raised in Basking Ridge, NJ. She met her husband Mark at the College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio. They started their family in Cleveland where Patricia worked as an elementary school teacher. The Davids relocated to Seattle, Wash., where Patricia started her involvement in early literacy programs, followed by a move back to NJ, settling in Sparta. Patricia earned her bachelor’s degree from the College of Wooster and continued her education with studies of family literacy and early childhood learning. She worked in children’s literacy in her earlier years and went on to have a rewarding career as a family social worker. In Newton, she worked for both Family Promise and for more than a decade at Project Self-Sufficiency.

