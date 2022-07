On Thursday, WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to court in Russia for the third hearing of her ongoing trial related to illegal drug charges. Griner has been locked up in Moscow since Russian authorities detained her at Sheremetyevo airport after finding vape cartridges in her luggage that contained a small amount of hashish oil. The Phoenix Mercury star has been in custody since February 17th and is still facing upwards of 10 years in prison.

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO