Birthday Parties at Margaritaville Lake Resort

3.96 Lot Acres Lot Sq. Ft. Bathroom(s): 3.0 Total Area: 2248 Sq. Ft. A MUST SEE! Country living w/privacy & the conveniences of the city close by. Zoned to The Woodlands schools this property has incredible potential for you to build a home, create your own business here, or both. These 2 lots could be separated. New survey needed, if so. Cozy living space w/2 bedrooms down & ensuite baths, 3 bedrooms up plus game room area. Charming kitchen for the chef w/gas cook top, spacious island w/mixer lift storage, & deep drawers, accent lighting, bar seating, under cabinet lighting, double-oven w/convection, & granite counters. Smart Home features add convenience & energy efficiency. Garage/Shop area is handyman's dream w/4 large garage doors, wenches, epoxy flooring, extra electrical wiring to run most anything you'd want, electric car charging station, loading dock capabilities, generous storage off of upstairs living, & room for more than 1 RV. Water well & propane tank. Seller is open to selling the barndominium w/2.12 acres separately. Call for pricing.

CONROE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO