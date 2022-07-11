New shell building out for bid

HENDERSON — There has been progress on the process of constructing a shell building at the Henderson-Vance Industrial Park. Bartlett Engineering and Surveying, a Wilson-based engineering firm, put the shell building out for bid July 7.

Tommy Hester, who sits on the HVIP board, said Bartlett is handling “everything” surrounding the shell building project, from construction oversight to bidding.

Bids must be received by July 29 and will be opened all at once on Aug. 2.

There are two projects that need doing — grading of the land and construction of the building. Hester said he’d like to keep the work local if possible, “but sometimes, you can’t do that.”

Nevertheless he recommends any interested local company to call Project Manager Steve Olivierio at 252-399-0704.

The shell building, which would accommodate manufacturing or distribution, is one of only two such buildings in the county. The other, located at the intersection of the U.S. 1 Bypass and Andrews Avenue, just recently came on the market.

“Putting up a building like this brings more people in,” Hester said.

Companies want to see a building before they consider moving to a community, Hester said. And the industrial park would be a prime location for business, having water, sewage, rail and natural gas, things other parks lack.

On that front, a considerable amount of resources has gone into the park, including a $951,300 grant provided by state and federal officials for the construction of a road and sewage system. Two acres of the park have already been purchased by Ahmed Hauter, who plans on starting construction of 18,000 of flex space for office and retail space within two months.

Hester said he has “a real good feeling,” looking at what’s happening at the industrial park, that “this won’t be the first building” there.

“My No. 1 goal is to bring jobs to this community,” Hester said. “If you build it, they’ll come.”

Hester said state Sen. Lisa Barnes, assisted in getting $500,000 added to the state budget for the shell building. Hester said those funds won’t cover the entire cost of the project, which also cannot be determined until the bids come in.

Barnes, a Republican, represents District 11, which consists of Johnson, Franklin and Nash counties. After redistricting this year, District 11 includes Vance County.