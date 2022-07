Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are on the move after living in the United States for the last 25 years. The couple is reportedly headed back to the U.K. permanently after Sharon joined the host roster at the daytime show, The Talk (not to be confused with the U.S. version she was fired from). Ozzy revealed to The Mirror that they are “a bit sad” to be leaving Los Angeles, but “the tax is getting too much.” The couple is open to a return only “if they do the taxes better.” (Do you hear that Governor Gavin Newsom?)

