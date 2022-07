The Leavenworth County Historical Society at the Carroll Mansion Museum is excited about the opening of this exhibit at the Box Gallery in downtown Kansas City, MO.<br /><br /><br />The exhibit highlights images from our Everhard Glass Plate Negative Collection.<br />Join us for the opening reception of this exhibit. The event is free and open to the public. The exhibit will then be at the Box Gallery through September 8th.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO