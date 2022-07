An Eastern Iowa trucking company could be facing a lawsuit after alleging it has schemed to “effectively steal money from their drivers.”. An article in Iowa Capital Dispatch says that the lawsuit alleges that JMS Trucking of Cedar Rapids and an affiliate JMS Transportation signed contracts with several independent drivers or transportation companies. In these contracts, they allegedly specified that wages that will be paid to contracted drivers were to be based on a “copy of the rated freight bill” that documents the fees JMS collected from companies that were using the transportation services.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO