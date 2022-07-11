ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

2022 NHL Draft Diary: Brad Lambert

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForward looks ahead to World Juniors after being selected by Jets in 2022 Draft. Brad Lambert of Pelicans in Liiga, the top professional men's league in Finland, filed a draft diary for NHL.com this season, with his final entry coming after being selected by the Winnipeg Jets with the No. 30...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Malkin re-signing with Penguins may be 'problematic,' Burke says: report

Forward who helped Pittsburgh win Cup three times will become free agent Wednesday. Evgeni Malkin will become an unrestricted free agent when the market opens Wednesday, but there is still a chance the center re-signs with the Pittsburgh Penguins. "The window is still open, but the timing is problematic," Penguins...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Haula Acquired from Boston | RELEASE

The Devils send forward Pavel Zacha to Bruins in the trade. The New Jersey Devils today acquired forward Erik Haula via trade from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Pavel Zacha. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. Haula, 31, joins the Devils after spending...
NHL
NHL

Red Wings sign David Perron to two-year contract

Goals (T3rd), 30 assists (10th), 57 points (8th), 11 power play goals (1st), 26 power play points (1st), 48 penalty minutes (T2nd) and 177 shots (4th) in 67 games. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound winger also recorded 13 points (9-4-13) and 10 penalty minutes in 12 postseason contests as the Blues reached the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, falling to the eventual Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche in six games. Originally selected by the Blues in the first round (26th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Perron helped the franchise claim its first-ever Stanley Cup championship in 2019, contributing 16 points (9-7-16), a plus-four rating and 16 penalty minutes in 26 playoff games. He also reached the 2018 Stanley Cup Final as a member of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, totaling nine points (1-8-9), a plus-one rating and 10 penalty minutes in postseason 15 games.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Being Named Avalanche GM 'A Dream Come True' for MacFarland

The Colorado Avalanche kicked off the start of a busy week - with free agency beginning on Wednesday at noon ET - with the news that Executive Vice President/General Manager Joe Sakic has been named President of Hockey Operations, while Assistant General Manager Chris MacFarland has been named General Manager as announced by the club on Monday morning.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Minnesota Wild Announces Qualifying Offers

Forwards Mitchell Chaffee and Nick Swaney have been made offers. Saint Paul, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made qualifying offers to forwards Mitchell Chaffee and Nick Swaney. The Wild did not make a qualifying offer to goaltender Dereck...
NHL
NHL

Derek Lalonde thrilled about new additions to Red Wings coaching staff

The Detroit Red Wings welcomed more than just nine prospects and a goalie via trade to the organization last week. Last Friday, Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman and newly minted head coach Derek Lalonde announced Detroit hired Bob Boughner as an associate coach and Alex Westlund as a goaltending coach.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Blues extend qualifying offers to 6 restricted free agents

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues have extended qualifying offers to six of its restricted free agents. Players that received qualifying offers are Niko Mikkola, Scott Perunovich, Klim Kostin, Hugh McGing, Will Bitten and Nathan Todd. By extending qualifying offers, the Blues will retain contract negotiation rights with these...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sportsnaut

New York Rangers trade Patrik Nemeth to Coyotes for Ty Emberson

The New York Rangers traded veteran defenseman Patrik Nemeth and two draft picks to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday in exchange for prospect Ty Emberson. The Coyotes acquired a 2025 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2026 second-round pick. Emberson, 22, was a third-round selection by Arizona in 2018. The...
GLENDALE, AZ
NHL

2022-23 NHL Trade Tracker

The San Jose Sharks trade Brent Burns and Lane Pederson to the Carolina Hurricanes for Steven Lorentz, Eetu Makiniemi and a 2023 3rd Round pick. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL Trade Tracker, the official list of completed trades since July 13, 2022. This is your one-stop shop for news, analysis and reaction from around the NHL as teams position themselves for the present and beyond.
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

Blackhawks honor Keith's long career with tribute video

Defenseman announced retirement after 17 seasons on Tuesday. The Chicago Blackhawks honored Duncan Keith in a sweet way. A tribute video featuring highlights of Keith's career with Chicago was posted to the Blackhawks Twitter account. Clips in the video included Keith's three Stanley Cup championships, his two Norris Trophy awards and funny skits he did as a member of the Blackhawks.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Grind Line: Red Wings’ 2022 Draft Grades

No. 8 – C Marco Kasper. In this week’s edition of The Grind Line, The Hockey Writers’ Red Wings coverage team shares their grades for Detroit’s 2022 draft class. Let’s dive in!. Tony Wolak: C+. On Day 1, the Red Wings addressed a clear organizational...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

2022 NHL Free Agency: Start date, top free agents

The 2022 NHL Draft is officially in the books. Now, teams turned their focus to the league's free agency period, which is set to begin on Wednesday, July 13. This summer's free agency class is headlined by Calgary's Johnny Gaudreau, as the left winger is coming off career-highs in goals (40), assists (75), and points (115). The 28-year-old earned his first All-Star nod this past winter as well.
NHL
NHL

Coyotes Sign Fischer to One Year Contract

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Christian Fischer to a one-year contract. Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. "We are very pleased to sign Christian," said Armstrong. "He is a hard-working forward and a great...
GLENDALE, AZ
NHL

Avalanche Signs Jonas Johansson

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed goaltender Jonas Johansson to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. Johansson, 26, began the 2021-22 campaign with the Avalanche, posting a 3-2-1 record, 3.73 goals-against average and .885 save percentage in nine outings before being claimed by the Florida Panthers off waivers on Dec. 13, 2021. He appeared in two contests for Florida and one game with the Panthers' AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Cheveldayoff on start of free agency, and what's still on to-do list

WINNIPEG - On a day that usually sees millions of dollars and numerous long-term deals flying around, Kevin Cheveldayoff and the Winnipeg Jets took a measured approach to the opening of Free Agency. The key word there is "opening," as despite the hype surrounding the first day, many signings don't...
NHL
NHL

Talbot traded to Senators by Wild

Ottawa acquires goalie after dealing Murray to Maple Leafs; Minnesota signed Fleury last week. Cam Talbot was traded to the Ottawa Senators by the Minnesota Wild on Monday for Filip Gustavsson. The 35-year-old goalie was 32-12-4 with a 2.76 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and three shutouts in 49 games...
NHL
NHL

Wright was hoping Kraken would select him in 2022 NHL Draft

SEATTLE -- Shane Wright said the Seattle Kraken were the team he had hoped would draft him all along. After Day 2 of the Kraken development camp Tuesday, Wright recalled a January conversation he had with forward prospect Brennan Othmann, who was selected by the New York Rangers with the No. 16 pick at the 2021 NHL Draft. They are close friends, and Wright told Othmann, while not knowing what the order of selection would be, he was hoping that Seattle would be the team to select him in the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft.
SEATTLE, WA

