ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

What to know about Port Authority in Kansas City

missouribusinessalert.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Berkley Riverfront, just north of downtown Kansas City, roads are lined with wide-open grassland, sparkly new apartment buildings, a bustling dog park and bar made of shipping containers. Behind all this riverfront development is the Port Authority of Kansas City (Port KC). Port KC is a public...

www.missouribusinessalert.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Panasonic plans $4 billion KC-area plant; voter registration spikes after Roe decision

Officials announced plans this week for Panasonic to build a $4 billion factory in the Kansas City metro area. The Japanese giant will manufacture electric vehicle batteries at the plant, where it expects to hire roughly 4,000 workers. De Soto, Kansas, nabbed the project from nearby Oklahoma in part due to the more lucrative work force, according to Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson. Elsewhere in the area, COVID-19 cases have risen nearly 40% over the past two weeks due to the BA.5 variant. The highly contagious strain caused Kansas City to report more than 900 new cases, according to the Mid-America Regional Council. The new variant makes up just over 30% of the state's COVID-19 cases. And, the local bicycle industry has skyrocketed as pandemic demands remain and supply chain issues persist. At one point this year, Walt's Bike Shop in Columbia saw 2,000 bikes on backorder. Experts are saying it will be at least another year before the industry stabilizes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KTTS

Missouri Voters Asked To Decide Fight For Control Of K.C. Police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A power struggle over control of the Kansas City’s police department is going before Missouri voters. In November, voters across the state will decide whether lawmakers have the authority to increase the minimum amount the city must pay its police force. Kansas City...
KANSAS CITY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Wastewater tracks COVID variants; Country Club Plaza gets new general manager

In the early days of the pandemic, researchers discovered that COVID-19 could be accurately tracked through sewage. Now, as fewer people report at-home tests to officials, wastewater testing conducted by the state and the University of Missouri is measuring virus levels and monitoring for new variants in communities across the state. The data collection has already revealed variants that are nonexistent in standard lab and patient tests — it predicted the rise of the delta and omicron variants in the state. Meanwhile, Missouri’s abortion ban may deter an educational convention from coming to Kansas City or St. Louis. The National Association for College Admission Counseling expressed high interest in Kansas City for its 2025 convention, but internal correspondence among local officials indicates that’s no longer the case following the state's new abortion restrictions. NACAC representatives say the group has not made a decision yet, however. And, in workforce news, Kansas City Public Schools announced a new incentive program to entice bus drivers to the district. The program offers a $2,000 signing bonus in hopes of attracting enough drivers to fill the schools’ routes as the district faces staffing shortages intensified by the pandemic.
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

Heated political issue affects Overland Park chocolatier

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A heated political issue is now affecting an Overland Park business. Some customers recently complained about the store in an online review because of a sticker. Andre's Confiserie Suiesse has been in the Kansas City metro for 67 years. There are two locations with more...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
missouribusinessalert.com

Kansas City high schoolers get paid to dream up sustainable architecture

Kansas City families headed to Arrowhead Stadium on Friday night to cheer on some very special competitors— local students. But these high schoolers weren’t on the field playing football, they were showcasing what they learned this summer through internships across the Kansas City area. "This is just a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

KC Goes Tech provides training — and earning potential — to the people

In Kansas City and across the country, there aren’t enough workers to fill middle-skills jobs, which require at least a high school diploma but not a four-year degree. According to the latest data available from the National Skills Coalition, in 2018, 52% of U.S. jobs require skills training beyond high school. But only 43% of America’s workers have had access to the training necessary to qualify for these careers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Projects#City Council#Urban Construction#The Port Authority#Missouri River Terminal#Board Of Commissioners
missouribusinessalert.com

Business Brief: Combating the gender wealth gap

The latest episode of the Business Brief podcast examines the gender wealth gap and efforts by one Missouri organization to address the roots of that inequality. Then, the podcast features an interview with the new CEO of the International Association of Administrative Professionals, a Kansas City-based organization that educates and advocates for administrative professionals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
travelawaits.com

My 11 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Kansas City

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The barbecue melts in your mouth. The aroma and mouth-watering taste of a freshly grilled steak ranks among the most flavorful meals you’ll ever enjoy. That about describes Kansas City’s culinary scene, right?
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
FOX4 News Kansas City

Merriam approves redevelopment of former Kmart site

MERRIAM, Kan. — The City of Merriam has approved the redevelopment of a former Kmart building. The former Kmart site, located at 8703 Shawnee Mission Parkway, just east of Interstate 35, has sat vacant since the store closed in 2013. Plans for the $136 million mixed-use project include four...
missouribusinessalert.com

Digital Sandbox KC funds five new startups in second quarter

Digital Sandbox KC, a proof-of-concept program for early-stage businesses in Kansas City, added five startups to its roster after completing its second-quarter 2022 application cycle. The organization awarded each of the five startups $20,000, which company representatives said will help the development of their businesses. “The funding we receive from...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Man uses fake ID to secure loan at KC-area bank

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for a man who could be a ghost. Detectives released a picture of the person they want to find, but that’s it. They say the guy used a fake ID from Texas to secure a loan with a Kansas City-area bank on Tuesday. Kansas City police haven’t released any additional information about the man, or the type of loan he applied to receive.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy