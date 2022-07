A Florida couple was arrested after their 6-Year-Old son was found unconscious with his head in the toilet. The couple, Larry Rhodes and Bianca Blaise who were living in a hotel with their 6 children at the time. Bianca Blaise called the police and said that their son had his head in the toilet like he was drinking water. When cops arrived they also discovered that the boy had lost consciousness. Oceola Deputies performed CPR on the boy and then took him to the hospital.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO