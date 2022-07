The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame will officially welcome Reidsville native and Burlington resident, Janet Paschal, as a member of their 2022 inductee class this fall. In preparation for her Hall of Fame induction, Janet has provided the NCMHOF museum with an eclectic collection of memorabilia including a performance dress, a key to the City of Reidsville, and multiple awards including Dove Award nominations from 1978 & 1979-80, where Janet was nominated back-to-back for Female Gospel Vocalist of the Year. Janet will cut the ribbon for her new museum exhibit on induction day this fall.

REIDSVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO