ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

CERN will launch its first satellite this week on new European rideshare rocket

By Elizabeth Howell
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago

A tiny satellite aims to extend radiation studies conducted by CERN into space.

The cubesat-sized CELESTA (CERN Latchup Experiment STudent sAtellite) is scheduled to launch on Wednesday (July 13) aboard a new European rideshare rocket, called Vega-C . Blastoff is expected at 7:13 a.m. EDT (1213 GMT or 8:13 a.m. local time at the launch site in French Guiana), according to the European Space Agency.

Perched above four stacked stages on the booster, the satellite will fly to the center of the inner Van Allen radiation belt , which is a zone of magnetically trapped particles circling above our planet.

Related: 10 years after the discovery of the Higgs boson, physicists still can't get enough of the 'God particle'

In this region of high-energy particles, CELESTA seeks to measure radiation's effects on electronics in a cost-effective way, the project website stated .

For CERN (the European Council for Nuclear Research), the project will extend its existing radiation and fundamental physics work into space shortly after the Large Hadron Collider restarted in April, following a three-year hiatus for upgrades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DwDJT_0gcAAGOt00

The Large Hadron Collider restarted after a three-year shutdown on April 22, 2022. (Image credit: CERN)

The link between LHC and CELESTA is tight, as the satellite will launch a radiation detector already tested in the extreme environment of the particle accelerator.

The technology is called RadMon, which monitors radiation levels in LHC, CERN officials stated in a November 2018 press release discussing the satellite's testing.

"By using RadMon sensors to measure radiation levels in low-Earth orbit, CELESTA will test if RadMon could be used in space missions that are sensitive to radiation, ranging from telecom satellites to navigation and Earth-observation systems," the press release added.

Vega-C, a successor to Vega , includes a new "small spacecraft mission service," which — absent a larger satellite on the rocket — could fit about a dozen small satellites at once within a fairing, ESA said in 2019.

The agency has said the rocket may be eventually used alongside a reusable spacecraft, Space Rider , that could fly payloads to space and glide them on to a runway using a robotic space-shuttle type vehicle.

This first Vega-C launch will have as its principal payload an Italian space agency (ASI) experiment called Laser Relativity Satellite 2 (LARES-2). The satellite will seek to confirm aspects of Einstein's general relativity in spaceflight, ASI stated .

Riding to space alongside LARES-2 will be CELESTA and five other cubesats, with the smaller satellites all built by European universities and research establishments, ESA officials said.

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 1

Related
Travel + Leisure

NASA Just Released the Most-detailed Photos of Space Ever — Take a Look

NASA has released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $5 billion project more than two decades in the making — and they're absolutely breathtaking. Released on Monday by President Biden, the first image is the deepest infrared image of space ever taken. It depicts galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, located 4.6 billion light-years away, behind which are shows dozens of ancient galaxies more than 13 billion light-years away. "This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground," wrote NASA in a press release.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

NASA to Showcase Webb Space Telescope's First Full-Color Images

(Reuters) -Drawing back the curtain to a photo gallery unlike any other, NASA will soon present the first full-color images from its James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe. The highly anticipated unveiling this week of pictures and...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Other Space#Blastoff#The European Space Agency#The Large Hadron Collider#Lhc#Celesta
Andrei Tapalaga

Human Trash Found on Mars

NASA's rover identifies trash on Mars which does not come from the previous landingsNASA. NASA's perseverance rover captured imagines earlier this week of trash that human actions have caused as it is not part of the ecosystem of the planet. Bits of plastic and aluminum and other materials used by NASA have been discovered by the rover on Mars.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
sciencealert.com

Astronomers in China Claim Possible Detection of 'Extraterrestrial Civilizations'

China is claiming that its enormous "Sky Eye" telescope may have picked up trace signals from a distant alien civilization, according to a recently posted and subsequently deleted report by Chinese scientists. Astronomers at Beijing Normal University have discovered "several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside...
ASTRONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

NASA’s Mars rover has found ‘something unexpected’

The latest rover to roam around the Red Planet is Perseverance. It has been on Mars since February 18, 2021, and has collected plenty of data already. NASA posted a tweet with Perseverance’s latest find, the best part is they wrote it as if it was the rover tweeting.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Astronomers spot weird star that is travelling faster than any like it

Astronomers have now observed the fastest fading nova ever recorded, a stellar explosion that led  researchers to an array of bizarre traits that could help them better understand the death process of stars and its connection to interstellar chemistry.A nova is a massive explosion that results when a small, but very dense and gravitationally powerful white dwarf star siphons so much material from a nearby companion star that the star stuff ignites in an uncontrolled thermonuclear reaction on the white dwarf’s surface. Such explosions can be incredibly bright, and typically take many days to weeks to fade.But V1674 Hercules, a...
ASTRONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

Mysterious US military plane days away from breaking another flight record

The U.S. military’s drone spaceplane is just days away from breaking another flight duration record and no one knows what its purpose is. The X-37B’s latest mission began on May 17, 2020, Boeing said at the time of its launch, without disclosing the purpose of its mission. Now the spacecraft has marked 775 days in orbit as of Friday and is just days away from breaking the 780-day in-orbit endurance record set on its previous mission in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa shares stunning image from James Webb telescope

While the world waits for Nasa to release the first fully processed images from the now operational James Webb Space Telescope on 12 July, the space agency has released a teaser image to whet everyones’ appetite.In a Wednesday blog post, Nasa released an image taken with Webb’s Fine Guidance System, an instrument that typically helps point the telescope at celestial objects to image with Webb’s more powerful, dedicated infrared instruments.But for a system that isn’t designed to produce stunning imagery the Fine Guidance System over-performed: The resulting monochromatic image shows bright spiky stars and thousands of distant galaxies in a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ZDNet

On July 12, we'll see the universe like never before

On July 12, the world will have a new perspective of the universe, when the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission releases its first set of full-color images as well as spectroscopic data. One of the photos to be released is the deepest image of our universe that has ever been taken, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters on Wednesday.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Here are the cosmic targets for James Webb’s Telescope’s first images

This week will see the exciting release of the first science images from the James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope, a combined project from NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), was launched in December last year and since then has arrived at its orbit around the sun, deployed its hardware, and aligned its mirrors and instruments. Now, NASA is gearing up for the release of the first images from the telescope, set for July 12, and has announced which objects the images will show.
ASTRONOMY
Andrei Tapalaga

Seven Planets Will Align Tomorrow for the First Time in 18 Years

The conjunction of the seven planets is before sunrise between June 24 and 27Manvendra Singh/Pixabay. On June 24 at dawn, seven planets from our solar system will align for the first time in 18 years. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus will align in the early hours of Friday. The magical event has been named June 24 conjunction.
Universe Today

There Could Be Four Hostile Civilizations in the Milky Way

In 1977, the Big Ear Radio Telescope at Ohio State University picked up a strong narrowband signal from space. The signal was a continuous radio wave that was very strong in intensity and frequency and had many expected characteristics of an extraterrestrial transmission. This event would come to be known as the Wow! Signal, and it remains the strongest candidate for a message sent by an extraterrestrial civilization. Unfortunately, all attempts to pinpoint the source of the signal (or detect it again) have failed.
ASTRONOMY
PC Gamer

Lab denies opening portals into parallel universes despite everyone thinking so

A lab in Tennesee that does research in neutron, nuclear and clean energy had to debunk the myth that they were somehow attempting to open portals to other dimensions. Though if I ever learned anything from popular science fiction, if a research lab says they aren't opening portals to parallel universes, my instinct tells me that they are totally opening portals to other dimensions. So you can imagine why folks would be skeptical.
SCIENCE
Space.com

Space.com

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy