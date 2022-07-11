ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, KY

Oh yeah, they garden!!

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently I was asked if any of our past gardeners still garden after leaving the program. I had never been asked this and in that moment, it occurred to me what an important question it was. I stumbled with it a bit at first but finally just nodded and...

WTVQ

Blackberry season continues at Eckert’s Orchard

VERSAILLES, Ky (WTVQ)- Blackberries are now in season and the delicious fruits were front and center this weekend at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles. The orchard held its’ blackberry festival this weekend which wrapped up at 6 p.m. Dozens of people came out to pick from four different kinds of blackberry vines, which were planted in 2018.
VERSAILLES, KY
Ultimate Unexplained

This is the Grave of the Dancing Ghost South of Lexington, Kentucky

In Kentucky sits the unknown grave of a woman who has been called the "dancing ghost." We all know the Disney version of Cinderella, a beautiful woman shows up at the ball and no one knows her real identity, she dances with the prince only to run off at midnight before her carriage turns back into a pumpkin. She leaves a shoe behind, and that's the prince's only clue as to her true identity. This story is kind of like that, just without the royalty and instead of leaving a shoe behind, the beautiful unknown woman just, well, died.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Berea Craft Festival wraps up wet weekend

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hundreds of vendors and thousands of people came through the Berea Craft Festival over the weekend, despite the rainy weather Friday and Saturday. Over 100 vendors, both local and out-of-state, gathered to sell their art in a rich, forest environment. Some vendors have been coming for decades, others, brand new and coming to experience the Berea community.
BEREA, KY
WOMI Owensboro

foxlexington.com

Old Kroger to become new Versailles entertainment center

VERSAILLES, Ky. (FOX 56) — Big changes are scheduled for an old grocery store in Versailles. The Versailles city council is expecting the building to be transformed into a new entertainment center. The 76,000-square-foot building within the Lexington Road Plaza in Versailles used to be Kroger. Ever since Kroger...
VERSAILLES, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky River Fest provides demonstrations, information for community

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- One event held Sunday helped teach people about the local businesses and organizations that use the Kentucky River. The second annual Kentucky River Fest was held near Fayette County’s public access to the river. Organizers say the goal was to help people understand the importance of caring for the environment, as well as what outdoor activities are available in central Kentucky.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Mercer Co. home destroyed in fire

Burgin, Ky. (WKYT) - A Mercer County home was destroyed in an early morning fire Wednesday. The fire happened around 2 a.m. on at a house on Pleasant Hill Drive, behind Burgin Baptist Church. Officials say the house was vacant and no one was injured. Multiple stations responded to the...
MERCER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Woman found dead in Lake Cumberland

LAKE CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman was found dead in southern Kentucky on Tuesday in Lake Cumberland. The coroner said Chelse Rae Gregory was found dead in the water Tuesday night near Fishing Creek, which is west of Somerset. The coroner also said people who were with her gave...
SOMERSET, KY
foxlexington.com

Cinemark Fayette Mall adds interactive movie seats

LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX 56) — With blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis, and Thor, this steady stream of compelling content has movie lovers rushing to the theater. Just last month, Cinemark saw its highest-grossing sales since the start of the pandemic. However, leaders with Cinemark say expectations have changed...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Georgetown man battles rare medical condition

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Georgetown family has been spending time in Lexington. But not for a visit. Their son is battling a rare medical condition. The son has been in and out of the hospital since the end of May to undergo a series of treatments. But...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

New ‘Porch Pirate’ law to take effect soon in Kentucky

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - New laws are set to take effect Thursday from issues discussed in this year’s General Assembly. One could change the punishment for people caught stealing packages from doorsteps and porches. Senate Bill 23 was designed to cut down on “porch pirating.”. Police in...
DANVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

Man sought by Richmond, Versailles police regarding series of thefts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Both the Richmond and Versailles Police Departments are seeking the man in the photos below. The unidentified man is being sought by both police departments regarding a series of thefts that have occurred across Madison County as well as an incident that occurred in Versailles on Saturday.
RICHMOND, KY
somerset106.com

Missing Person Investigation Underway in Monticello

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron is requesting anyone who may know the location of Ricky Griffis of Monticello, Ky. to contact the Wayne County Sheriff Office ASAP. On Wednesday July 6, 2022, at Deputy Joe Horne responded to a call from Ricky’s family stating they had not seen, or had they heard anything from him since Monday July 4, 2022, which was uncommon for Ricky. Ricky did not show up for work either. They family received a returned text message from Ricky on Tuesday July 5, 2022, at 9:29 am with him saying he was stuck in the woods. No other contact has been made with Ricky since then. On Wednesday July 6, 2022, Ricky’s vehicle was located in the Coopersville strip mine area of Wayne County. A search by of the area by the Wayne County Sheriff Office and an extended search by the Wayne County Rescue Squad along with family members with Ricky not being located. The search and investigation is continuing.
MONTICELLO, KY

