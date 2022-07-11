ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Euro 2022: What's the record score at the Women's Euros?

By Mark White
 3 days ago

What's the record score at the Women's Euros? That's what England women must have been googling at half-time.

The Lionesses raced to a 6-0 lead against Norway in Brighton, with Ellen White and Beth Mead both grabbing braces. After France's 5-0 first-half rout against Italy at the weekend, England went a goal better – a new record for the Euros.

So… what's the record over 90 minutes?

England women's Euro 2022 rout: What's the record score at the Women's Euros?

England hold the record – and they might not want to break it.

Five years ago, the Lionesses beat Scotland in the group stage of the competition in 2017. In the knockouts of the tournament, the record is only 5-0 – also managed by a side against a rival, as Sweden beat Iceland 5-0 in 2013.

If we're talking qualifiers, then it's… a little more. Spain, Slovakia and Germany all won 17-0 Slovenia while trying to get to the tournament; against Slovenia, Slovakia and Kazakhstan respectively.

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

