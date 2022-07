This November, I hope to vote for Betsy Johnson to become Oregon’s next Governor. I say “hope” because she needs our help to get on the ballot. Running as an unaffiliated candidate, without an “R” or “D” behind her name, Betsy must collect at least 25,000 valid signatures by August 15th to even have a chance to run against the republican and democrat candidates. If you are a registered voter in Oregon, you can go to https://www.runbetsyrun.com/ to sign a petition.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO