Lake County, IL

Vie Winery 2019 Grenache Blanc (Lake County)

 3 days ago

Almost as ripe and broad as the red version, this wine offers abundant Bosc pear and Fuji...

NBC Chicago

This is the Best Ice Cream Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp

If you're looking for a sign to go ahead and just order the dessert, here it is. In honor of National Ice Cream Day coming up on Sunday, Yelp has released it's 2022 list of the best ice cream shops across North America, which includes "everything from fudge brownie and butter pecan to salted caramel, marshmallow, and peanut butter mashups."
CHICAGO, IL
1520 The Ticket

Two of Illinois’ Favorite Orchards Just Made The Best Announcements

There's no intention of rushing summer but it never hurts to get excited for what's to come. Summer, after all, is great. It may be hot and ridiculously humid at times but if you're in the water it's perfect. Winter sucks and spring is... meh, luckily we have another great season to look forward to here in the upper midwest. How can anyone argue against the fall season?
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

'It felt symbolic': Photo of rainbow over Highland Park parade site captures moment of hope

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman passing through Highland Park Sunday night unknowingly captured a moment bringing hope to thousands.  Uptown resident Hilde Bialach drove with her husband down Sheridan Road and stopped in Highland Park for ice cream. When it started to rain, she took shelter at Ross just after 8 p.m.While standing under cover, she captured a rainbow over Walker Brothers, near Central Avenue and 2nd Street, the site of the deadly shooting. The area once taped off, covered with chairs and items left behind, now clear. "It was such a spectacular sight, it was mind-blowing," Bialach said. "To me, it felt symbolic."Thousands of other community members agreed. Bialach's post in the Facebook group "Stronger Highland Park (HP) - Community Organized Help" received over 1,300 reactions and over 100 shares.The photo was taken a day after barricades were removed in downtown Highland Park, allowing residents to return to the scene of Monday's parade for the first time. Her panoramic photo has been called "inspirational" by many in the comment section of the post. One resident said the rainbow is "exactly where it needed to be." Bialach is calling the moment, "a gift." 
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

There Are Underwater Invaders in Kane County Local Streams and Rivers

There are underwater invaders in our local streams and rivers and we want you to help us find them on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. The culprit is the Rusty Crayfish — a tiny aquatic creature that’s an invasive species in Kane County. Help naturalists round up some rowdy Rusty Crayfish in an attempt to reduce their numbers.
valpo.life

Pierogi Fest Takes A Stand of Sorts!

Pierogi Fest that wacky, goofy, off the wall festival that everyone looks forward to and held Friday July 29th (11AM to 11PM), Saturday July 30th (11 AM to 11 PM) and Sunday July 31st (11AM to 5PM because the chairman gets tired and wants to go home) in Downtown Whiting, Indiana is taking a stand, well… depending on the person, it might be sitting down.
WHITING, IN
kanecountyconnects.com

Kane County’s Annual Recycling Extravaganza Draws Numbers Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels

According to Kane County Recycling Coordinator Clair Ryan, 778 vehicles with items to recycle drove through Saturday’s event in St. Charles. While the final numbers on what and how much people recycled will take time to tabulate, Ryan says 55 bicycles were collected. The used bicycles will be refurbished and donated back to communities where they are needed.
KANE COUNTY, IL
947wls.com

There’s actually a Malört Fest and it’s happening in Chicago tomorrow

Some really want to celebrate Malört, while some can barely even drink it!. For those who love Malört, I’ve got just the fest for you: the Bub’s Barrel-Aged Malört Fest. The fest is tomorrow, Thursday, July 14th from 5 to 8 PM, and will feature Malört-inspired cocktails, “Malörange Jello Shots” and Chicago-inspired appetizers.
CHICAGO, IL
invillapark.com

Village of Villa Park awarded $400,000 OSLAD Grant

The Village will allocate the grant funds to redevelop Lufkin Park. The redevelopments will include a nature walking trail, playground nature theme, floating fishing pier, bandshell performance area, water spray area (nature themed), ninja challenge style playground, as well as bathroom facilities with a picnic shelter overhang. Discussions on the...
VILLA PARK, IL
Jennifer Geer

What is the dark secret lurking under Chicago's picturesque Lincoln Park?

The Couch Tomb is a reminder that Lincoln Park was once a cemetery. Couch Mausoleum Lincoln ParkJmp2web, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) I took a stroll through Lincoln Park recently. It was a perfect summer day. Clear skies, but not too hot, thanks to the cool breeze blowing in from the lake. Crowds of people were milling around. A wedding party was having their pictures taken in front of the backdrop of the Chicago skyline.
CHICAGO, IL
wrfalp.com

Invasive Pest Threatens Hemlock Trees in Lakewood

The Wooly Hemlock Adelgid is threatening the Village of Lakewood‘s Hemlock trees. Resident Mary Seger, who lives by Ivy Lane and Winchester Road, spoke before the Village Board about receiving a call from another resident concerned about the trees, “When you know what to look for, you can see these little white dots, usually on the underside, but they’ll be on the top also of Eastern Hemlocks which are all over this village as you know.”
LAKEWOOD, NY
947wls.com

Chicago chosen as the 2nd Best City in the World

Chicago claimed 2nd place for best cities in the world. There’ are a lot of cities out there, so being called the “Second City” is no slight. Time Out determined this through quizzes they gave out to 20,000 city-dwellers from around the world. Chicago stood out for its summer festivals, outdoor events, art exhibitions, and free stuff to do every weekend. Not surprisingly, the city also scored major points for its food!
CHICAGO, IL
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Chicago Named The Second Best City In The World

The Windy City is one of a kind, and 20,000 people across the globe would certainly agree. Chicago culture cannot be duplicated. The city features some of the best restaurants, parks, and buildings in the country. It is also very affordable, and locals never run out of community events and activities to partake in. The only question that we have now is, who could have possibly scored higher than Chicago?
CHICAGO, IL
What Now Chicago

Buffalo Grove’s Sushi Grove Relocating Down the Street to The Clove

Sushi Grove, a Japanese restaurant offering a sushi buffet and Mongolian stir fry, is relocating in Buffalo Grove to 310-314 McHenry Rd. The company’s current location at 154 McHenry Road will have its last day on July 25, an employee tells The Daily Herald. Now, owners Jay Yang and Rocky Guo will soon move less than a mile from their original location to The Clove. Guo tells What Now Chicago he expects to open the new location in about three months, sometime in Fall 2022. He says the current tenant has two months to clear out, while Sushi Grove will take at least a month to get everything in order.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
Borderless Magazine

West Chicago is Cleaning Up the Last of its Nuclear Contamination. Residents Exposed to Radiation Say ‘It’s Not Over’

Sandra and Jesse Arzola in front of Sandra's family’s house in West Chicago, Ill., Saturday, June 25, 2022. The couple lived with Sandra’s family in West Chicago during the 1990s when the city was cleaning up radioactive waste left behind by an old factory last owned by the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corporation. Jonathan Aguilar/Borderless Magazine.
WEST CHICAGO, IL

