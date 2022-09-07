All ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Spoilers You Need About Who Gabby & Rachel End Up With & if They’re Still With Their Winners

Bachelor Nation, the wait is over. The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers for Gabby and Rachel’s winners are here, and double the Bachelorettes means double the trouble

Gabby Windey , a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, and Rachel Recchia , a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, were contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard , where they were both eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans , a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and Rachel were announced as the season 19 Bachelorettes at The Bachelor season 26 “After the Final Rose” special in March 2022. The Bachelorette season 19 will be the first Bachelor or Bachelorette season to have two full-time leads. The Bachelorette season 11 started with two Bachelorettes, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson, but Kaitlyn was chosen as the sole Bachelorette by the contestants in episode one.

“It was a huge learning process for everyone because it was such new territory,” Gabby told People in July 2022. “But the experience Rachel and I had as Bachelorettes was so special and memorable. I don’t think we would have had it any other way.” She continued, “I think people do know at this point that we do each have our own love stories. Of course it was so nice to have each other to lean on and have that built-in support as we were moving through.” Rachel added, “It’s just really amazing. We both get to have our own journeys and our own stories, but still have each other along the way.”

Rachel also confirmed to People that there won’t be any drama between her and Gabby on The Bachelorette season 19 due to their constant “communication” through the process. “I think Gabby and I just went into it talking to each other and knowing that throughout everything, we just had to have communication,” she said. “And that really just worked for us throughout the whole thing.” Gabby added, “I think going in, knowing a little bit about it from Clayton’s season and stuff, I feel like we both had the attitude to put each other first. We know each other the best, our relationship above all is the most important. Plus a man that’s worth it isn’t going to have us fight over him, nor would we ever compromise our relationship for it.”

She continued, “It’s only natural to be attracted to the same guys, here and there. We’re human, but it would never be anything that Rachel and I couldn’t figure out on our own, especially always putting our relationship in the forefront of everything.”

As for how their season ends, Gabby and Rachel confirmed that they’re happy with the outcome. “I think we feel good honestly. And you learn so much about yourself going through this. So I feel like ultimately it’s just an amazing life experience together,” Gabby said. Rachel added, “I think we’re both so grateful to have been given this and to be there together. We’re both just really happy.”

So what happens on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby and Rachel? Read on for The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers about Gabby and Rachel’s winners and what to expect from the first double Bachelorette season.

What are The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers for Gabby and Rachel’s season?

Read on for The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers including who won Gabby and Rachel’s season, who their runner-ups were and when their contestants were eliminated.

Bachelorette 2022 spoiler: How season 19 works with two Bachelorettes

In past Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons, the first three episodes filmed at the Bachelor Mansion in Los Angeles featured two group dates and one one-on-one date per episode. Because there are two leads for The Bachelorette season 19, Gabby and Rachel, episodes 2 and 3 feature one group date and two one-on-one dates, according to Reality Steve . Gabby and Rachel were both on the group date, but each had their own solo one-on-one date week before the Rose Ceremony.

Both Gabby and Rachel dated from the same cast of contestants and there were less eliminations at each Rose Ceremony than past seasons because there were two Bachelorettes. Gabby and Rachel also both had their own Hometown Dates and Fantasy Suites before the finale similar to past seasons, according to Reality Steve.

Bachelorette 2022 spoiler: Where season 19 filmed

The Bachelorette season 19 filmed the first three episodes at the Bachelor Mansion in Los Angeles. The second location was Portsmouth, United Kingdom, where Gabby, Rachel and the contestants boarded a Virgin Voyage cruise that served as their mode of transportation and lodging as they sailed throughout Europe, according to Reality Steve, who reported that the stops included Le Havre, France; Paris; France; Amsterdam, Netherlands; and Belgium

Rachel’s Hometown Dates were in Salem, Massachusetts; Wildwood, New Jersey; Orange, California; and Los Angeles, California. Gabby’s Hometown Dates were Bedminster, New Jersey; New Orleans, Louisiana; and North Palm Beach, Florida. She’s also rumored to have one in Simi Valley, California. The Bachelorette season 19 finale filmed in Mexico, according to Reality Steve. See below for the confirmed locations The Bachelorette season 19 filmed so far.

Los Angeles, California (Bachelor Mansion)

Portsmouth, United Kingdom (Virgin Voyage Cruise)

Le Havre, France (Virgin Voyage Cruise)

Paris, France (Virgin Voyage Cruise)

Belgium (Virgin Voyage Cruise)

Amsterdam, Netherlands (Virgin Voyage Cruise)

Salem Massachusetts (Rachel Hometown Date)

Wildwood, New Jersey (Rachel Hometown Date)

Orange, California (Rachel Hometown Date)

Los Angeles, California (Rachel Hometown Date)

Beminster, New Jersey (Gabby Hometown Date)

New Orleans, Louisiana (Gabby Hometown Date)

North Palm Beach, Florida (Gabby Hometown Date)

Simi Valley, California (Gabby Hometown Date)

Mexico (Finale)

Bachelorette 2022 spoiler: 3 contestants were cut before night 1

Three contestants were cut before the limo entrances on night one, according to Reality Steve: Nick Gill, a 30-year-old singer-songwriter and realtor from Nashville Tennessee; Koy Schneiter, a 25-year-old sales representative from Waukee, Iowa; and Corbin Shaw, a 27-year-old safety manager from Birmingham, Alabama. Koy knows season 19 Bachelor Chris Soules, according to a 2015 post on his Instagram . While it’s unclear why Nick and Koy didn’t make it into the final cast, it’s believed that Corbin was cut before night one after a woman with the Twitter handle @tia_nikole tweeted in March 2022 that Corbin told her that he had to stop seeing her for three weeks because he was going on a “work trip,” which really meant he was filming for The Bachelorette .

“a man texted me last night and asked when i was free to see him again & then proceeded to tell he will be in arizona for the next 3 weeks so we will have to see each other after that… then why are you even bothering me rn??” Tia tweeted. She added in a second tweet,” YALL THIS MAN TOLD ME HE WANTED TO SEE ME AFTER HE GETS BACK FROM A WORK TRIP IN ARIZONA… WELL I JUST FOUND OUT THIS MAN GONNA BE ON THE BACHELORETTE IM SCREAMING DOFKFMRMG.”

Though Tia didn’t name the contestant in her tweet, Reality Steve confirmed it was about Corbin. “The guy she’s speaking about is Corbin Shaw. Nothing horrible, just funny how he acted like she wouldn’t know he was lying about going to AZ for work. Corbin realizes this show is televised, right?” Reality Steve tweeted.

Bachelorette 2022 spoiler: Justin Y. may have a girlfriend

Justin Young, a 24-year-old from Brookfield, Connecticut, and the twin of Joey Young, may have a girlfriend, according to his Facebook profile, which listed his relationship status in March 2022 as “in a relationship” with a woman named Gabriella Kiszka. ”

“Now it’s just a matter of if Gabriella wants to clarify the situation or not,” Reality Steve tweeted at the time.

Bachelorette 2022 spoiler: Rachel was rejected by multiple contestants

After the Rose Ceremony #3, Gabby and Rachel gave roses to the men they were interested in, and the men chose whether they accepted the rose or not. If they accepted the rose, they were put into that Bachelorette’s pool of contestants for the rest of the show. Reality Steve reports Rachel gave multiple roses that were rejected.

“What I was told was that at rose ceremony #3 is where the men had to make the decision of who they were going to date going forward,” Reality Steve wrote in a post in May 2022. “Basically, right before travel started to Paris, Belgium, and Amsterdam at rose ceremony #3, Rachel and Gabby gave out roses to who they were interested in, and those guys would either choose to accept or not. I was told Rachel was rejected more than once.”

Bachelorette 2022 spoiler: Hayden is the villain

Hayden Markowitz, a 29-year-old leisure executive from Tampa, Florida, is the villain of Gabby and Rachel’s Bachelorette season, according to Reality Steve . Reality Steve reported that Hayden became the villain of The Bachelorette season 19 after news he told his ex-girlfriend that she was “hotter” than both Gabby and Rachel, which the other contestants heard about and criticized him for. Hayden was also seen in The Bachelorette season 19 trailer telling Gabby and Rachel that he was more interested in Rachel than Gabby, which also created drama for him.

“Your ‘villain’ this season is Hayden Markowitz. And I use that term loosely because as we know, this toxic fanbase has a real issue with villains where they basically try and make their lives miserable,” Reality Steve wrote in a post on his website in May 2022. “But from what I’m hearing, Hayden got caught saying his ex was hotter than both Bachelorettes. And while that may be true in his mind, you let that known publicly and other guys in the house hear that, not only will they jump on you, so will the audience.”

Reality Steve continued, “So I don’t know in what setting he said that or how/why he shared that info, but he did, the other guys found out about it, and it’s not gonna go over well as you could assume. Also heard that when Hayden chose Rachel over Gabby, how he chose to inform Gabby he was into Rachel didn’t go quite smoothly either. So in this world, that makes him a guy that the others have an issue with, hence the ‘villain’ status.”

Bachelorette 2022 spoiler: James is eliminated & comes back

James “Meatball” Clarke, a 25-year-old from Winnetka, Illinois, was eliminated in episode 3 of Gabby and Rachel’s Bachelorette season after Rachel offered him a rose but he told her that he was more interested in Gabby. When Gabby didn’t give James a rose, he was eliminated. However, after the Rose Ceremony, James asked Rachel to have a conversation, where he told her that he made a mistake rejecting her rose and asked if he could come back to The Bachelorette season 19 as her contestant.

According to Reality Steve , Rachel allows James to return to The Bachelorette and becomes one of Rachel’s final nine contestants. Reality Steve also reports that James is the contestant who tells Gabby and Rachel that Hayden Markowitz, a 29-year-old leisure executive from Tampa, Florida, told his ex-girlfriend that she was “hotter” than both Gabby and Rachel, which made Hayden a villain on Gabby and Rachel’s Bachelorette season. Meatball also told Gabby and Rachel that Hayden said he couldn’t “trust” them. “He made a vulgar comparison. Something about, ‘I don’t trust these bitches,'” Meatball said.

Bachelorette 2022 spoiler: Logan flips from Rachel to Gabby

Logan Palmer, a 26-year-old videographer from San Diego, California, flips from Rachel to Gabby on The Bachelorette season 19. In episode 3 of Gabby and Rachel’s Bachelorette season, Rachel offers Logan a rose to be her contestant, which he accepts. However, according to Reality Steve , Logan ends up changing his mind later in the season, where he tells Rachel that he has stronger feelings for Gabby and becomes Gabby’s contestant instead. Reality Steve reports that Logan’s switch doesn’t cause any drama between Gabby and Rachel, and that Gabby eliminates Logan before Hometown Dates.

Bachelorette 2022 spoiler: Jacob is also a villain

Jacob Rapini, a 27-year-old mortgage broker from Scottsdale, Arizona, is also a villain on Gabby and Rachel’s Bachelorette season, according to Reality Steve , who reported that Jacob is involved in an “altercation” on The Bachelorette season 19. Probably not too surprising, shirtless Jacob rubs a lot of guys the wrong way this season and they have an issue with him. I believe he’s involved in some sort of altercation this season,” Reality Steve wrote.

Bachelorette 2022 spoiler: Gabby’s final three

Gabby’s final three on The Bachelorette season 19 are: Erich Schwer, a 29-year-old real estate analyst from Bedminster, New Jersey; Jason Alabaster, a 30-year-old investment banker from Santa Monica, California; and Johnny DePhilippo, a 25-year-old realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, according to Reality Steve , who also confirmed that Gabby has three Hometown Dates unlike Rachel and past Bachelorettes, who had four Hometown Dates. Before his report about Gabby’s three Hometown Dates, Reality Steve believed that Justin Budfuloski, a 32-year-old physical therapist from Solana Beach, California, was also in Gabby’s final four because of her Hometown Date near Simi Valley, California (near where Justin is from), but that turned out to be incorrect because Justin was eliminated at the Rose Ceremony #2.

In the episode before her Hometown Dates, Gabby eliminated Nate Mitchell, a 33-year-old electrical engineer from Carrier Mills, Illinois, during their One-on-One date. She eliminated her other two contestants, Spencer Swies, a 27-year-old venture capitalist from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and Logan Palmer, a 26-year-old videographer from Phoenix, Arizona, later in the episode. According to Reality Steve, Logan is eliminated because he tests positive for COVID-19 while in Amsterdam and host Jesse Palmer tells him that he has to leave.

Gabby had Hometown Dates with each of her three finalists, according to Reality Steve. Erich’s Hometown Date was filmed first on April 24, 2022, in Bedminster, New Jersey. Jason’s Hometown Date was filmed second on April 26, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Johnny’s Hometown Date was filmed third on April 28, 2022, in North Palm Beach, Florida. Justin B.’s Hometown Date is believed to have been filmed last on April 30, 2022, in Simi Valley, California. Each of Gabby’s Hometown Dates was filmed a day after Rachel’s.

“In terms of Gabbys 4th hometown, I have a lot of circumstantial evidence that points to her having one with Justin Budfuloski this past Friday in imi Valley, the same day Rachel had hers with Tino in Santa Clarita. I just have never been specifically told or seen any pics/videos she did,” Reality Steve posted on his Instagram Story in April 2022. “I do believe she did have one. I really don’t think Gabby only had 3 hometown dates, while Rachel had 4. That would throw things off and wouldn’t make much sense.” See below for a full list of Gabby’s Hometown Dates.

Erich Schwer – Bedminster, New Jersey

Jason Alabaster – New Orleans, Louisiana

Johnny DePhilippo – North Palm Beach, Florida

For Gabby’s Hometown Date with Jason in New Orleans, Louisiana, they went to the French Quarter, walked by Jackson Square and threw beads from a balcony at the bar, Saints and Sinners, owned by Channing Tatum, according to videos obtained by Reality Steve.

For Gabby’s Hometown Date with Johnny in North Palm Beach, Florida, they went to Johnny’s parent’s house. They also had a date in Jupiter, Florida, where they visited Jupiter Beach Park, according to photos and videos obtained by Reality Steve .

For Gabby’s Hometown Date with Erich in Bedminster, New Jersey, they visited Natirar Park and Erich’s family’s house, according to photos obtained by Reality Steve .

Bachelorette 2022 spoiler: Rachel’s final four

Rachel’s final four on The Bachelorette season 19 are: Aven Jones, a 28-year-old sales executive from San Diego, California; Tyler Norris, a 25-year-old small business owner from Wildwood, New Jersey; Zach Shallcross, a 25-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California; and Tino Franco, a 27-year-old general contractor from Playa del Ray, California.

Rachel had Hometown Dates with each of her four finalists, according to Reality Steve. Aven’s Hometown Date was filmed first on April 23, 2022, in Salem, Massachusetts. Tyler’s Hometown Date was filmed second on April 25, 2022, in Wildwood, New Jersey. Zach’s Hometown Date was filmed third on April 27, 2022, in Orange, California. Tino’s Hometown Date was filmed last on April 29, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Each of Rachel’s Hometown Dates was filmed a day before Gabby’s. See below for a full list of Rachel’s Hometown Dates.

Aven Jones – Salem, Massachusetts

Tyler Norris – Wildwood, New Jersey

Zach Shallcross, Orange, California

Tino Franco – Los Angeles, California

For Rachel’s Hometown Date with Aven in Salem, Massachusetts, they went to the restaurant Finz and road a horse carriage to the magic store Crow Haven, according to videos obtained by Reality Steve.

For Rachel’s Hometown Date with Tyler in Wildwood, New Jersey, they visited the Wildwoods Boardwalk, where they played games and rode rides, according to photos and videos obtained by Reality Steve .

For Rachel’s Hometown Date with Zach in Orange, California, they visited fire department and kissed in the front seat of a fire truck while in firefighter suits, according to videos obtained by Reality Steve .

For Rachel’s Hometown Date with Tino in Los Angeles, California, they visited Castaic Lake. They also had dinner at Tino’s parents’ house in Santa Clarita, California, according to Reality Steve .

Bachelorette 2022 spoiler: Gabby & Rachel’s contestants on the Men Tell All

See below for a full list of The Bachelorette 2022 contestants on the Men Tell All, according to Reality Steve.

Robert “Roby” Sobieski

Jordan Vandergriff

Termayne Harper

Alec Garza

Jordan Helman

Quincey Williams

James “Meatball” Clarke

Ethan Kang

Nate Mitchell

Logan Palmer

Spencer Swies

Tyler Norris

Rachel and Gabby’s contestants not at the Men Tell All were villains Chris Austin and Hayden Markowitz, as well as twins Justin and Joey Young. The Men Tell All contestants who were interviewed by Jesse Palmer were Tyler Norris, Logan Palmer and Nate Mitchell.

According to Reality Steve, Roby was involved in drama at the Men Tell All after he commented on how the other contestants acted on group dates, which led the men to become annoyed at him and tell him: “WTF, you were here for one night,” according to Reality Steve. Billy Eichner and Luke MacFarlane also made an appearance at the Men Tell All to promote their upcoming movie, Bros. During the Men Tell All, Billy talked about his guest appearance on The Bachelor season 23 where he told Colton Underwood, who came out as gay in 2021 two years after his season aired, that he could be the first gay Bachelor. During the Men Tell All, Meatball also took off his shirt and Billy poured sauce on him. The audience were also given meatball sandwiches. There was also a man dressed as the character John Rambo as a reference to Hayden’s dog. The Men Tell All also had appearances from Bachelor in Paradise season 7 contestants Victoria Fuller, Genevieve Parisi, Serene Russell and Andrew Spencer.

Bachelorette 2022 spoiler: Nate responds to rumors he cheated on his ex-girlfriend

During the Men Tell All, Nate Mitchell, a 33-year-old electrical engineer from Carrier Mills, Illinois, responded to rumors he cheated on his ex-girlfriend and kept his daughter a secret from her. In July 2022, Kelsey Fankhauser, Nate’s alleged ex-girlfriend, posted a TikTok video where she claimed that he hid his daughter from her throughout their one-and-a-half-year relationship. “I cried for a guy who kept his kid a secret from me for 1.5 years when we were dating and I found out on reality TV,” Kelsea wrote. She captioned the post, “Shame on me.”

After the TikTok, Reality Steve shared a blog post, where he talked to two of Nate’s alleged ex-girlfriends. In the post, Reality Steve shared a direct message from someone who claimed to be friends with Nate’s ex-girlfriend. “Hey Steve!!! Just saw that Nate Mitchell is in the running … . Would love to put you in contact with one of my friends who dated him if he moves on … . He is such a bad guy,” the message read. Reality Steve also talked to Kelsey, who shared the timeline of her and Nate’s relationship. A year into their relationship, Kelsey claimed that one his friends told her she had hooked up with Nate two weeks prior and that Nate had cheated on her. Two months later, Nate allegedly went to Atlanta, Georgia, where he met a woman named Laree Starke on Tinder and went on a Valentine’s Day date with her. Eight days after Nate’s Valentine’s Day date with Laree, Kelsey had a Valentine’s Day date with Nate. In August 2021, about a year and a half into her relationship with Nate, Kelsey claimed Laree sent her a direct message, telling her about Nate’s affair.

“You don’t know me…and I wanted to originally reach out to you earlier this year…” Laree’s alleged message read. “Nate and I were dating pretty heavily early this year (he through the L word at me and everything) but one of his good friends got confused when I came into the picture, and shared me your Instagram… that is when I discovered you… and that he had lied about me being the only girl he was dating… I was so hurt by his lies and he tried to make it seem like you too were nothing serious… but im thinking i don’t believe that at all… things ended and i was sad and angry about all the lies and the love bombing he did…” The message continued, “but I let that go and moved on and enjoyed my summer… and ended up meeting the perfect man for me…with a beautiful heart… i say all this to say what my momma always told me… rejection is protection… sometimes God pulls people out of our lives because he doesn’t want that for us he has someone better and the quicker we understand that the quicker we can heal heart…”

When Kelsey asked Nate who Laree was, he responded, “Nobody, why?” When Kelsey continued to question Nate about Laree, he responded, “Talked to her around the beginning of the year but when we got serious I stopped talking to her. That’s why I said nobody. N no I wasn’t in love with her and no we never hooked up which is why I said nobody.” Kelsey also claimed that she learned from Laree that Nate was previously married and didn’t finalize his divorce until December 2020 after he and Kelsey had started dating.

Nate, for his part, responded to the rumors in an Instagram comment in August 2022 when a fan commented, “why you playing girls?” Nate wrote back, “Two sides to every story 🙏 wish u the best.”

According to Reality Steve, Nate was asked about the rumors at the Men Tell All, where he confessed that his divorce was messy and that he didn’t want to tell Laree and Kelsey about his daughter because he wanted to protect her. “He did say he could’ve been better at communicating with them, he was still feeling his way into the dating scene, he wants to do better and apologized, but he never says exclusivity conversations took place with either of them,” Reality Steve reported.

When Gabby and Rachel were asked about the rumors later in the Men Tell All, Gabby said that she only knew how Nate treated her, which was with respect. The other Bachelorette 2022 contestant also defended Nate by claiming that everyone has a past and he’s grown from his mistakes.

Bachelorette 2022 spoiler: Casting for The Bachelor season 27 has started

Casting for contestants on The Bachelor season 27 started in August 2022, according to Reality Steve. At the time of the start of casting, the next Bachelor hadn’t been chosen. “Casting weekend for The Bachelor was last weekend. Well, one of them was. They usually give the women a chance to choose between a couple weekends. I have a few of them that I know were out there, but that doesn’t mean they’re getting cast. They have to receive acceptance letters and then, well, you’re technically not on the show until you exit that limo night 1. There’s always a chance to get cut last minute. But are their pageant girls being looked at for next season? Of course.”

Bachelorette 2022 spoiler: Gabby & Rachel contestants on Bachelor in Paradise season 8

The Bachelorette season 19 contestants from Gabby and Rachel’s season on Bachelor in Paradise season 8 are: Jacob Rapini, a 27-year-old mortgage broker from Scottsdale, Arizona; Johnny DePhilippo, a 25-year-old realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; Logan Palmer, a 26-year-old videographer from San Diego, California; Tyler Norris, a 25-year-old small business owner from Wildwood, New Jersey; Hayden Markowitz , a 29-year-old leisure executive from Tampa, Florida; and Joey and Justin Young, 24-year-old twins from Brookfield, Connecticut.

Jacob, Johnny and Logan are a part of the original Bachelor in Paradise season 8 cast who arrive on day one. Tyler came in after Rose Ceremony #2. Hayden, Joey and Justin came in after Rose Ceremony #3. Tyler came in as part of a twist similar to Casa Amor in Love Island , where the men and women were separated from their couples and taken to new beaches for one day, where they date five new contestants to test their original relationships. According to Reality Steve, Jacob is the villain of Bachelor in Paradise season 8.

“Jacob Rapini, on both Rachel/Gabby’s season and on BIP. Apparently this guy is making quite a name for himself, but not in the most positive way. We all know there are levels of villainy on this show, but Jacob is definitely going to have that attached to him on both seasons. We’ll see how bad it ends up being,” Reality Steve wrote in a post in June 2022.

Three contestants from Gabby and Rachel’s season made it to the end of Bachelor in Paradise season 8: Logan, Tyler and Johnny. At the end of Bachelor in Paradise season 8, Logan and Kate Gallivan, a contestant from The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, broke up; Tyler and Brittany Galvin, a contestant from The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James, didn’t get engaged but left together; and Johnny and Victoria Fuller, a contestant from The Bachelor season 24 with Peter Weber, got engaged.

See below for a full list of Bachelor in Paradise season 8 contestants from The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby and Rachel.

Jacob Rapini (Original Cast)

Johnny DePhilippo (Original Cast & Engaged to Victoria Fuller)

Logan Palmer (Original Cast)

Tyler Norris (Ended Up with Brittany Galvin)

Hayden Markowitz

Joey Young

Justin Young

Bachelorette 2022 spoiler: Gabby & Rachel make a cameo on Bachelor in Paradise season 8

Gabby and Rachel make a cameo on Bachelor in Paradise season 8. According to Reality Steve, Gabby and Rachel make an appearance toward the end of Bachelor in Paradise season 8, where they tell Kate Gallivan, a contestant from The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, about how Logan Palmer, a 26-year-old videographer from San Diego, California and a contestant from Gabby and Rachel’s Bachelorette season, switched from Gabby to Rachel in the middle of The Bachelorette season 19. Reality Steve reported that Kate and Logan were one of the final couples but broke up due in part to the information Gabby and Rachel told Kate.

Bachelorette 2022 spoiler: Gabby is a contestant on Dancing With the Stars season

Gabby is a contestant on Dancing With the Stars season 31. DWTS reporter Krystn Burtt reported on her blog Dance Dish With KB , in September 2022 that Gabby was cast as a contestant, alongside stars like Charli D’Amelio and Jordin Sparks. Gabby was also photographed at the DWTS studio in Los Angeles with a mask over her face and a hood over her head. Rachel is not a contestant.

Who does Gabby pick as The Bachelorette 2022 winner?

Who does Gabby pick as The Bachelorette 2022 winner? Gabby’s Bachelorette 2022 winner is Erich Schwer, a 29-year-old real estate analyst from Bedminster, New Jersey, according to Reality Steve . Gabby and Erich are also likely engaged. Jason Alabaster, a 30-year-old investment banker from Santa Monica, California, came in second place and eliminated himself around the time of Fantasy Suites, according to Reality Steve. This means that Erich was the only contestant at Gabby’s Final Rose Ceremony.

Reality Steve also confirmed that The Bachelorette season 19 finale and Fantasy Suite dates were filmed Mexico. TikTok account @zacharyreality also confirmed in July 2022 that both Gabby and Rachel get engaged in The Bachelorette season 19 finale. “Gabby and Rachel will both be getting engaged this season on The Bachelorette . I would never, ever say who it is, especially without a warning, but I will confirm there will be two rings,” Zachary Reality said. For Gabby’s engagement, it’s almost certain that the ring was designed by Neil Lane, a celebrity jeweler, who has created engagement rings for The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise since 2008. In a 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly , former host Chris Harrison revealed that Bachelor Nation couples have to stay together for a certain amount of time, otherwise they have to return the free engagement ring to Neil Lane. “There’s some rule, after a certain number of years, you get to keep it anyway,” he said. “But after months… it goes back.”

Lane told StyleCaster in 2016 that he doesn’t know where the rings go, but that he designs them with the hope that the couple to stays together. “I make rings hoping that people stay together forever, but after they get the ring, I don’t have a say in it, and what happens after that, I don’t know,” he said. “Where the ring goes, I have to say, I don’t really know. I just say it goes to ring heaven.”

Are Gabby and Erich still together after The Bachelorette 2022?

Are Gabby and Erich still together after The Bachelorette 2022? The answer is yes. According to Reality Steve , Gabby and Rachel are still together, though there’s a chance they didn’t get engaged at The Bachelorette season 19 finale and are just dating.

“As for Gabby and Erich, they are still together. Nothing new to report there. Whatever drama goes down in Mexico, it’s not like anyone else comes back for her. He’s the only guy left,” Reality Steve wrote in a blog post in September 2022. “They work through it and are together today. Now, I did hear a possibility that maybe they didn’t get engaged in Mexico and they just left dating, but I was never able to confirm that. The main thing that I doubled checked on was were they still together and I was told they absolutely are.”

Who does Rachel pick as The Bachelorette 2022 winner?

Who does Rachel pick as The Bachelorette 2022 winner? Rachel’s Bachelorette 2022 winner is Tino Franco, a 27-year-old general contractor from Playa del Ray, California. Rachel and Tino also got engaged. Aven Jones, a 28-year-old sales executive from San Diego, California, came in second place and was eliminated in his hotel room before the the Final Rose Ceremony, which meant Tino was the only contestant at Rachel’s Final Rose Ceremony. Zach Shallcross, a 25-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, came in third place and eliminated himself around the time of Fantasy Suites after a conversation with host, Jesse Palmer, according to Reality Steve. “His conversation with Jesse in Mexico where Jesse is telling him he needs to tell Rachel the truth happens after his overnight date, and I can’t tell you the exact wording because I don’t know, but that’s essentially Zach eliminating himself,” Reality Steve wrote. “Whether it’s him telling Rachel he’s not ready, or that it’s too serious and he’s not there yet with her, like I said, don’t know his wording. But that convo with Jesse is a pre-cursor to Zach telling Rachel something that eliminates him at final 3.”

Tyler Norris, a 25-year-old small business owner from Wildwood, New Jersey, came in fourth place and is eliminated after Hometown Dates. Tyler is also on Bachelor in Paradise season 8, where he ends up with Brittany Galvin, a contestant from The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James. Reality Steve also confirmed that The Bachelorette season 19 finale and Fantasy Suite dates were filmed Mexico.

TikTok account @zacharyreality also confirmed in July 2022 that both Rachel and Gabby get engaged in The Bachelorette season 19 finale. For Rachel’s engagement, it’s almost certain that the ring was designed by Neil Lane, a celebrity jeweler, who has created engagement rings for The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise since 2008. In a 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly , former host Chris Harrison revealed that Bachelor Nation couples have to stay together for a certain amount of time, otherwise they have to return the free engagement ring to Neil Lane. “There’s some rule, after a certain number of years, you get to keep it anyway,” he said. “But after months… it goes back.”

Lane told StyleCaster in 2016 that he doesn’t know where the rings go, but that he designs them with the hope that the couple to stays together. “I make rings hoping that people stay together forever, but after they get the ring, I don’t have a say in it, and what happens after that, I don’t know,” he said. “Where the ring goes, I have to say, I don’t really know. I just say it goes to ring heaven.”

Are Rachel and Tino still together after The Bachelorette 2022?

Are Rachel and Tino still together from The Bachelorette 2022? The answer is no. According to Reality Steve , Rachel and Tino broke up and are no longer engaged. The decision came after Rachel and Tino had a “Ross and Rachel” situation from Friends , where there was a miscommunication over whether they were still together or on a break. Reality Steve also compared the situation to Ben Flajnik and Courtney Robertson from The Bachelor season 16. Reality Steve reported that, sometime after The Bachelorette season 19 finale, Rachel and Tino stopped talking but were still engaged. During a “Happy Couple” visit, which was caught on camera, Rachel and Tino had a fight over what he did while they were apart. “I want an answer for why you did, what you did,” Rachel tells Tino in a clip from the visit. Reality Steve also reported that Rachel and Tino haven’t spoken since the breakup and there isn’t a chance of a reconciliation at the “After the Final Rose” special.

“What I was told was that, well, her name is Rachel. And it’s kind of ironic because it somewhat resembles the Ross & Rachel situation from Friends . You know, the ‘We were on a break!’ ordeal. Not fully the same situation, but it’s close,” Reality Steve wrote in a blog post in September 2022. “Again, I don’t know if any cheating occurred and that’s what she’s questioning so please don’t make that your narrative. The Ross/Rachel reference is more about her name being Rachel, and I was told there was definitely some ambiguity in regards to what was happening in the relationship. But what I do know is her just even asking him that question came about because they were definitely at a weird point in their relationship where they were still engaged but weren’t talking.”

Who is the next Bachelor 2023?

Who is the next Bachelor for 2023? The season 27 Bachelor hasn’t been confirmed yet, but Reality Steve confirmed on his podcast in September 2022 that Nate Mitchell, a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, was offered the role but declined. “In regards to the Bachelor, obviously we’re about three weeks away from any announcement being made, I’m assuming it’s going to be made on the After the Final Rose, if not, within a day or two of that on GMA like they usually do. But after poking around a little bit, asking around, what I can tell you is: I don’t know who the Bachelor’s going to be, but you can cross Nate off the list. I have heard it is not him,” Reality Steve said. “I usually can’t get any details to stuff like that. I have heard, I have no idea if it’s true or not, but I have heard he rejected it, he doesn’t want to do it.” A source also told E! News in August 2022 that Nate was the frontrunner to become the next Bachelor.

The reports also came after Nate was photographed holding hands with a woman at a grocery store in Chicago, Illinois, in August 2022, weeks after he cried over his breakup with Gabby on The Bachelorette season 19 “Men Tell All” special. “Spotted Nate and another girl in Chicago today,” an anonymous source sent to the Instagram account @bachelorettewindmill along with a photo . “They were both holding hands so could be dating?”

Other season 19 Bachelorette contestants not in the running to be the Bachelor 2023 are: Tyler Norris (who ends up with season 25 Bachelor contestant Brittany Galvin on Bachelor in Paradise season 8) and Johnny DePhilippo (who gets engaged to season 24 Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller on Bachelor in Paradise season 8). Erich Schwer, who gets engaged to Gabby in The Bachelorette season 19 finale, and Tino Franco, who gets engaged to Rachel, also aren’t in the running to be the Bachelor 2023. Reality Steve also doesn’t believe that Logan Palmer, Ethan Kang, Spencer Swies, Aven Jones or Jason Alabaster from The Bachelorette season 19 will be the next Bachelor. According to Reality Steve, the one contestant from Gabby and Rachel’s Bachelorette season that does have a chance is Zach Shallcross. “It means we’re moving on to somebody else. I don’t know who from this season outside of maybe Zach. I don’t see it being Aven. I don’t see it being Logan. I don’t see it being Ethan. I don’t see it being Spencer. I don’t see it being Jason,” Reality Steve said.

Other Bachelor Nation alums who aren’t in the running to be the next Bachelor are The Bachelorette season 17 contestant Michael Allio (who ends up with season 21 Bachelor contestant Danielle Maltby on Bachelor in Paradise season 8) and The Bachelorette season 18 contestant Brandon Jones (who ends up with season 26 Bachelor contestant Serene Russell on Bachelor in Paradise season 8.)

While Nate isn’t the Bachelor 2023, Gabby told Entertainment Tonight in August 2022 that he was her number-one choice as the next lead. “Nate. 100 percent Nate, Nate, Nate!” she said. “He knows how to treat women. He’s so smart, he’s old, he has a great job, he spends his time reading—not reading social media, reading actual books. He has a daughter, so he knows what it’s like to have responsibility. He’s a real, true definition of a man.”

Rachel told Entertainment Tonight that her choices for the next Bachelor were Nate and Tyler. “From Gabby’s side I would say Nate, [he’s] incredible, and from my side, maybe Tyler. Who knows?” Rachel said. “They really couldn’t go wrong.” Mario Vassall, another contestant from The Bachelorette season 19, agreed with Rachel’s picks. “Nate, his name comes to mind… Nate is a fun, standup guy,” he said. “… I’m a big fan of Tyler Norris. We saw his breakup with Rachel. That was tough to watch. [I’m a] big fan of him, his character. He wears his heart of his sleeve. I wouldn’t be mad if he took that position.” Mario also confirmed that he’s open to becoming the next Bachelor in an interview with E! News . “I would say that I am open to the conversation,” he said.”Ad we’d go from there.”

Tyler, for his part, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he isn’t interested in becoming the season 27 Bachelor but would root for Nate if he became the next lead. “I couldn’t even imagine dating two women at the same time, let alone 30-something women, but then again, you can’t take anything out of the card,” he said. “My man, Nate, he’s the sweetest, most genuine guy. I would love to see him. He brings flair too… My man would do a great job.” Tyler also told E! News about his concerns over becoming the next Bachelor. “I would definitely say that it’s very hard to navigate,” Tyler said. “With 30-something women there, it would definitely be a tough job to have, without hurting somebody at the end of the day. [But] if it gets me a stop closer to ultimately finding love then absolutely I would do it.”

Host Jesse Palmer also voted for Nate. “Nate is a standup guy. He’s an amazing person. He’s mature, he has an incredible emotional maturity, he’s vulnerable, he respects women, and he’s a great dad,” Jesse said. “I there’s there’s very few negative things I can say about Nate.” Jesse also had another choice for the next lead. “Are we still saying Pete Davidson? Is that still a choice?” Jesse said. “… I wanna ride that train. Wanna talk about a wild Bachelor season? That would probably be it. We might have to change some of our parameters.”

Gabby and Rachel also voiced their support for two Bachelors like how there were two Bachelorettes on season 19. “We loved each other for it, and loved having one another by one another’s side,” Gabby said of her relationship with Rachel. “I don’t know if men would feel the same, it depends on their relationship, but I think there’s a lot of good to come out of our season.” Rachel added, “I think ultimately if the Bachelors supported each other and loved each other to the extent that Gabby and I do, it could be incredible as well, but they would definitely have to be on the same level as us. Lots to live up to, of course!”

Mario, however, was against the idea and told Entertainment Tonight that ABC should “absolutely not” have two Bachelors. Tyler also agreed with him. “I think watching back the two Bachelorette thing was a lot,” Tyler said. “Having two Bachelors would be the same thing. I think they should stick to one.”

Who is The Bachelorette 2022, Gabby Windey?

Who is The Bachelorette 2022, Gabby Windey? The Bachelorette season 19 leads are Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia from The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard. Gabby is a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, who currently lives in Denver, Colorado. Her Instagram handle is @gabriela.windey . She was eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans—whom he eliminated the episode before but invited back to the show—as his winner, sending home both Gabby and Rachel. “I actually don’t know who you are at all. “I’m pissed because I spent the last two months away from my friends and family who actually give a shit about me, and you don’t,” Gabby told Clayton after he eliminated her. She continued, “You asked me to stay because you were pissed because Susie left and your pride was hurt.” She also added during the “After the Final Rose” special, “Watching it back, everything is so muddled, and you are clearly pitting us against each other. It really seems like a competition, which I had expressed to you that I didn’t want to be a part of.”

So who is The Bachelorette 2022, Gabby Windey? Gabby listed her job on The Bachelor as an “ICU Nurse.” Gabby also worked as a registered nurse in the medical ICU at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, according to her Linkedin . In an interview with The Athletic in 2020, Gabby opened up about what it’s like to work on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re all leaning on each other, and it really becomes a new normal kind of fast,” she said. “All of health care is ever-changing because we’re always trying to make sure we’re doing things the best way, which comes with evidence-based practice and re-evaluating the way we’re doing things. So we are used to change. But it is hard and, of course, this is different because of the seriousness of it and how many people it’s affecting.”

She continued, “There is always kind of a thought and worry of working so close to it, there’s obviously a risk of transmission. But we have the suitable PPE and have been trained extensively how to take it on and off carefully so we don’t give it to ourselves while we’re taking it off. You have to be vigilant and you have to pay attention to what you’re doing at all times. “I haven’t had to reuse any other PPE, but putting it out there early on that we need to not be wasteful has really helped us now.”

Along with her job as an ICU nurse, Gabby is also a cheerleader for the Denver Broncos. In 2021, Gabby, who’s been cheering for the Denver Broncos since 2016, became the first woman to receive the Pop Warner Humanitarian Award, an honor usually given to football players. “Windey is the first female and NFL cheerleader in the history of the award, which has traditionally been awarded to NFL players,” Pop Warner Little Scholars said in a press release. (Kansas City Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif also received the honor.) “Both Windey and Duvarney-Tardif’s selflessness and commitment to helping others are an embodiment of sacrifice and teamwork, making them model representatives for young student-athletes across the nation.”

In her Bachelor bio , Gabby described her dream man as someone who has a “quiet confidence.” “Gabby is much more than meets the eye. Not only is she beautiful, but she also has a lot of substance, emotional depth and a wealth of lived experiences,” her bio read. “Gabby is looking for a man with quiet confidence. She doesn’t have a physical type but says that if he doesn’t have a personality, then it’s a hard pass. Her ideal man will challenge her, communicate his feelings and work hard to equally carry the weight of the relationship.”

Her bio continued, “The one nonnegotiable for Gabby? Whatever man captures Gabby’s heart must also have room in their life for her four-legged friend because she and her goldendoodle Leonardo are a package deal. While Gabby would love to find a man, she isn’t the type to lose herself in a relationship. She’s hoping to find a man who will love her for the independent woman she is.”

For her fun facts, Gabby listed the following:

• Gabby is terrified of humpback whales but would love to see one in person from a safe distance.

• Gabby loves to write cards.

• Stomping grapes in Italy is at the top of Gabby’s bucket list.

Clayton also wasn’t Gabby’s first Bachelor Nation relationship. Gabby is the ex-girlfriend of both Dean Unglert from The Bachelorette season 13 with Rachel Lindsay and Blake Horstmann from The Bachelorette season 14 with Becca Kufrin. Dean, who also starred on Bachelor in Paradise season 5 and 6, confirmed the relationship on an episode of his “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast in October 2021. “She was, like, one of the main exes. She was my girlfriend from college,” he said. “Producers called me and were like, ‘Hey, we’re thinking of casting this person — what do you think of her? We know that you dated 10 years ago.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, she’s great. If she gets selected for the show, she’ll either win the show or she’ll be the next Bachelorette.’ And I firmly believe that.”

Blake, who was also on Bachelor in Paradise season 6, also confirmed that he dated Gabby for a “couple months” on an episode of the “Behind the Rose” podcast in October 2021. “We like the same girls, man. I didn’t know Dean until obviously, like, 2018, but Gabby was a good friend of one of my very good friends from college, they were roommates,” he said. “I met Gabby long before I was on The Bachelorette, like, I want to say maybe 2015 or 2016. We hung out for a little bit, so I know her very well. And Dean, I don’t know how it came up, but one time, me and Dean were sitting there — I think we were in Buffalo, and he mentioned Gabby — and I was like, ‘How do you know Gabby?’ And he was like, ‘Dude, she was, like, my girl in college, you know, we were in love and blah blah.’”

He continued, “She’s fun. She has a very outgoing personality, very loud, like, when she walks into a room, you know she’s in a room. You never know if the lead is going to be into something like that. You never know if they like the more shy, quiet type or they like the loud, outgoing type, but she’s definitely very loud, very outgoing, she has a lot of friends. So if Clayton’s into that, I see her getting hometowns, for sure. She’s a beautiful woman. … They’re gonna have the football player, cheerleader story line.”

In an interview on the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast in January 2022, Gabby claimed that she and Blake “hung out for a little” but weren’t ever in an official relationship. “Blake and I had mutual friends,” Gabby said, noting that they met after she graduated from college in 2014. “We never actually went on a date. There was no drinks paid for. No dinner paid for. [Blake’s] saying we dated… He’s definitely friends of friends. You know, we had spent time together and stuff but definitely no, like, official dating, like, no really kind of formal, no exclusivity and again, it was a really long time ago.”

She called Dean, however, one of her “first loves.” “It was just so long ago,” she said. “It’s a distant past from my experience on ‘The Bachelor’ and you know, Clayton [Echard] and I’s story, it’s very much its own thing. I’m always really grateful that it was so far in the past, so I could focus more on Clayton and kind of separate [that].”

Who is The Bachelorette 2022, Rachel Recchia?

Who is The Bachelorette 2022, Rachel Recchia? The Bachelorette season 19 leads are Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey from The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard. Rachel is a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, near Orlando. Her Instagram handle is @pilot.rachel . She was eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans—whom he eliminated the episode before but invited back to the show—as his winner, sending home both Rachel and Gabby. During the “After the Final Rose” special, Gabby accused Clayton of never actually loving her because of the “disrespect” he showed her and Gabby and how he eliminated them with a “group breakup.” “It was almost as if you cast us aside as quickly as you could to [get to] the person you loved the most,” she said. Rachel also asked Clayton if he told her he loved her so he could sleep with her. “You told me that I was the first person that you said ‘I love you’ to in six years. I had no reason to ever doubt you,” she said. “So did you tell me that you were in love with me because you wanted to sleep with me?” Clayton denied this.

So who is The Bachelorette 2022, Rachel Recchia? Rachel listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Flight Instructor.” Her Instagram bio also lists her job as a pilot, as well as her Instagram handle @pilot.rachel. According to her Instagram, Rachel has flown in locations like Columbus, Ohio; Athens, Ohio; Springfield, Missouri; and Lakeland, Florida. She was also attended Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, where she was a cheerleader.

In her Bachelor bio, Rachel described herself as a “hopeless romantic” who is looking for someone “nurturing, empathetic” and “respectful.” “Rachel is a fearless frequent flyer looking for a man who will travel the world with her,” her bio reads. “After recently earning her private pilot license, the future is nothing but sunny skies ahead for Rachel and now she is hoping to find a co-pilot that matches her sense of adventure. As a hopeless romantic, Rachel is looking for someone who is as playful, passionate and spontaneous as she is. He should be nurturing, empathetic and MUST be respectful in all facets of life – to her, to family, and especially to waiters. In the end, Rachel wants to find crazy, insane love that makes sense to no one else but her and her soul mate.”

For her fun facts, Rachel listed the following:

• Rachel could live off of Flaming Hot Cheetos.

• Rachel can’t wait to read the Harry Potter series with her kids one day.

• Rachel once organized a flash mob in high school

Who’s in The Bachelorette 2022 cast?

Who is in The Bachelorett e 2022 cast? See below for the full list of contestants on The Bachelorette season 19.

Alec Garza, 27; Houston, Texas — Wedding Photographer

Aven Jones, 28; Beverly Massachusetts — Sales Executive

Brendan Hall, 28; Carlsbad, California — Bartender

Chris Austin, 30; Redondo Beach, California — Mentality Coach

Colin Farrill, 36; Acton, Massachusetts — Sales Director

Eric Schwer, 29; Bedminster, New Jersey — Real Estate Analyst

Ethan Kang, 27; Greenwood Village, Colorado — Advertising Executive

Hayden Markowitz, 29; Savannah, Georgia — Leisure Executive

Jacob Rapini, 27; Sonora, California — Mortgage Broker

James Clarke, 25; Winnetka, Illinois — Meatball Enthusiast

Jason Alabaster, 30; Memphis, Tennessee — Investment Banker

Joey Young, 24; Brookfield, Connecticut — Twin

John Anderson, 26; Nashville, Tennessee — English Teacher

Johnny DePhillipo, 25; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida — Realtor

Jordan Helman, 35; Chambersburg, Pennsylvania — Software Developer

Jordan Vandergriff, 27; Alpharetta, Georgia — Drag Racer

Justin Budfuloski, 32; Solana Beach, California — Physical Therapist

Justin Young, 24; Brookfield, Connecticut — Other Twin

Kirk Bryant, 29; Bullard, Texas — College Football Coach

Logan Palmer, 26; Phoenix, Arizona — Videographer

Mario Vassall, 31; Naperville, Illinois — Personal Trainer

Matt LaBagh, 25; Waterbury, Connecticut — Shipping Executive

Michael Vaughan, 32; Long Beach, California — Pharmaceutical Salesman

Nate Mitchell, 33; Carrier Mill, Illinois — Electrical Engineer

Quincey Williams, 25; Miami, Florida — Life Coach

Robert “Roby” Sobieski, 33; Los Angeles, California — Magician

Ryan Mula, 36; Wayland, Massachusetts — Investment Director

Spencer Swies, 27; Bloomfield Hills, Michigan — Venture Capitalist

Termayne Harper, 28; Naperville, Illinois — Crypto Guy

Tino Franco, 28; Valencia, California — General Contractor

Tyler Norris, 25; Rio Grande, New Jersey — Small Business Owner

Zach Shalcross, 25; Anaheim Hill, California — Tech Executive

Who is The Bachelorette 2022 host?

Who is The Bachelorette 2022 host? The Bachelorette season 19 host is Jesse Palmer, who was the season 5 Bachelor in 2004 and was the youngest Bachelor in Bachelor Nation history at 24 years old. Jesse hosted his first Bachelor franchise show in 2022 with The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard. During The Bachelor season 5 finale, Jesse gave his Final Rose to Jessica Bowlin, but didn’t propose to her. Jesse and Jessica continued to date, but ended their relationship a few weeks after the finale of their Bachelor season aired. In June 2020, Jesse and his girlfriend, Emely Fardo, married in an intimate wedding in New York City. Jesse told Us Weekly in November 2021 that he and Emely planned to marry in Provence, France, before the current health crisis cancelled their wedding date. “We had originally planned a wedding in Provence, France, for summer 2020, which was postponed until summer of 2021 due to the pandemic, but we didn’t want to wait any longer,” he said at the time. “So, we had a small, private and intimate ceremony with close friends who lived in New York City.”

Jesse graduated from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, where he played football for the Florida Gators, in 2001 with a bachelor’s of arts degree in political science and a bachelor’s of science degree in marketing. After graduation, Jesse was drafted by the National Football League to play for the New York Giants. He played with the team for four seasons from 2001 to 2005 as a quarterback. After the New York Giants, Jesse was drafted by the Canadian Football League to play for the Montreal Alouettes. He played with the team until 2005 when he was signed by the San Francisco 49ers. He then resigned with the Montreal Alouettes in 2006 before he retired from football in 2007 to pursue a broadcasting career. Since his broadcasting career started, Jesse has worked with networks like Fox, NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and SEC Network. He’s also guest starred on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and made guest appearances on shows like Recipe to Riches and Good Morning America , and hosted the Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship and Holiday Baking Championship.

Jesse was announced as The Bachelor season 26 host in September 2021. “For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” he said at the time. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.” The announcement came after Chris Harrison, the former host of Bachelor Nation, confirmed in June 2021 that he had retired as the franchise’s host after 19 years. “I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”

Deadline reported at the time that Chris received a mid-range, eight-figure settlement as part of exit plan with ABC, the network that airs the Bachelor franchise, and Warner Bros. Television, the company that produces the Bachelor shows. The magazine also reported that Harrison’s settlement included a nondisclosure agreement. Chris’ decision to retire as Bachelor Nation’s host came after he was slammed for his response to season 25 Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s racism scandal in February 2021. Rachael , the winner of Matt James’ season , faced backlash at the time when photos resurfaced of her at an Old South Antebellum-themed party at Georgia College in 2018. Before the pictures went viral, Rachael was already under controversy after her former high school classmate accused her on TikTok of bullying her and other students for dating Black men. Other TikTok users then exposed Rachael for liking social media photos of her friends in culturally insensitive costumes and with Confederate flags.

Chris came under controversy after he was interviewed about the scandal by season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on Extra . During the interview, Chris asked fans to give Rachael “grace” and explained that he didn’t find the Antebellum party photos offensive because they just looked like pictures a college student takes at a party. Harrison also questioned whether the photos would be considered racially insensitive in 2018 when they were taken. After the interview, many fans slammed Harrison and accused him of excusing Rachael’s behavior.

ABC confirmed in March 2021 that Chris wouldn’t host season 17 of The Bachelorette and would be replaced by Tayshia and Kaitlyn. “Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette ,” ABC said in a statement at the time. “We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season. As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.” He officially retired as the Bachelor Nation’s host in June 2021.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu . Here’s how to watch it for free .

To get more of an inside scoop, check out Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman's book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America's Favorite Guilty Pleasure , for a deep dive into the Bachelor franchise. The book uncovers the secrets of Bachelor Nation, from how much the Bachelor and the Bachelorette are paid to the rules contestants have to follow, that producers don't want fans to know. It's a must-read for any Bachelor Nation member.

