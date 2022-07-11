Buffalo Bandits Lacrosse – NLL

Tokarski played in the Penguins organization during the 2019-20 season, where he spent the entire year with the AHL Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins. In 18 games that season, Tokarski had a 9-5-2 record with 1.97 goals allowed on average. His new contract is a one-way deal meaning he will make the same amount of money at both the NHL and AHL levels.

