Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Bandits Lacrosse – NLL

 2 days ago

The Buffalo Bandits are an indoor lacrosse team in the...

VICTOR OLOFSSON RE-SIGNS WITH SABRES

The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed 26-year-old winger Victor Olofsson to a 2-year deal with a $4.75 million AAV. This deal will take the talented goal scorer to unrestricted free agency. Olofsson put up career highs in goals (20), assists (29), and points (49) last season. The former 7th round pick...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Penguins Sign Goaltender Dustin Tokarski

Tokarski played in the Penguins organization during the 2019-20 season, where he spent the entire year with the AHL Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins. In 18 games that season, Tokarski had a 9-5-2 record with 1.97 goals allowed on average. His new contract is a one-way deal meaning he will make the same amount of money at both the NHL and AHL levels.
PITTSBURGH, PA
SABRES ANNOUNCE SIGNING OF GOALTENDER MALCOLM SUBBAN

The Buffalo Sabres were looking pretty thin in the goaltending department, with only Craig Anderson under contract and three others as unrestricted free agents, while one, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is a restricted free agent. With that in mind, the Sabres opted to re-sign one of their pending UFA's, Malcolm Subban, to...
BUFFALO, NY
Sabres bringing back Malcolm Subban on one-year deal

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres re-signed another one of their goalies on Tuesday, inking Malcolm Subban to a one-year, $850,000 contract. Subban was set to become an unrestricted free agency on Wednesday. Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams acquired Subban back on Dec. 2 from the Blackhawks,...
BUFFALO, NY
Avalanche promote MacFarland to GM, name Sakic president of hockey ops

The Stanley Cup champs are restructuring their front office. The Colorado Avalanche promoted Chris MacFarland to general manager while naming Joe Sakic president of hockey operations, the team announced Monday. Colorado opted to promote MacFarland rather than allow him to interview with other teams, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. MacFarland...
DENVER, CO
Flyers sign defenseman Tony DeAngelo to two-year contract

Defenseman acquired from Hurricanes at the NHL Draft inks deal worth $5M AAV. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed defenseman Tony DeAngelo to a two-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $5M, according to President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. DeAngelo, 26 (10/24/1995),...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Women's Professional Hockey League Expands Into Montreal

Montreal is finally getting its long-promised women’s pro hockey franchise, though the Premier Hockey Federation put the brakes on adding a second expansion team entering its eighth season, the league announced Tuesday. In unveiling the U.S.-based, privately backed league’s seventh franchise and second in Canada, PHF Commissioner Reagan Carey...
SPORTS

