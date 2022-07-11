Fertility treatments could be in jeopardy in anti-abortion states, IVF patients fear

For some people, oysters are something you serve up on the half shell. But, the mollusks also play a major role in the environment and economy of Alabama. On a Saturday morning, a pair of small boats ease up to a cove at Lightning Point near Bayou La Batre. On board are a handful of students, marine scientist, and volunteers. The passenger list also includes about sixteen 16 million baby oysters. Mobile Bay residents enjoyed oysters long before the first Europeans arrived. Today, the shellfish population is a fraction of what it was a few decades ago. The loss is more than an issue for fans of seafood.

BAYOU LA BATRE, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO