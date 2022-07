ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - After a fire closed them down for months, an Orrington store is back open. “There was a fire February 23 in the apartment above, near the ceiling fan electrical. The tenant heard it, heard the smoke alarm got outside, really thankful for that and then all the water damage from putting the fire out, came down into the store. And that’s what we had to basically get the whole store, throw everything away and just rebuild it from scratch,” said Mike LaBrie, Kozy Korner owner.

ORRINGTON, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO