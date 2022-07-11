2 LSU season tickets for sales, sec 406

Just about every food blog, Instagram profile and Facebook group has written about the latest Baton Rouge food trend: Crawfish egg rolls. While it is possible to find this concept on another menu in town and there are plenty of recipes online (including from the folks at Emeril's and Tony Chachere's), the egg rolls at Roul's have taken Baton Rouge by storm. Seriously, when I visited on a Wednesday afternoon, all five orders that were placed and picked up included these delicacies. An $11.99 order comes with three huge egg rolls cut in half. One egg roll is the perfect snack or side to one of the deli's burgers. If you have leftovers, they heat right up in an air fryer.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO