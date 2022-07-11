ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

2 LSU season tickets for sales, sec 406

By Sports Lite »
tigerdroppings.com
 4 days ago

Great seats, enter at South Endzone. Tradition Fee...

www.tigerdroppings.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tigerdroppings.com

Does this mean someone is about to commit?

Would not be July if the Tigers not catching BIG fish… #MoreRain ??. No idea. Might be sooner rather than later by the hints dropped on twitter. Thank you for supporting our sponsors Posted to Everyone. LSU Fan. Baton Rouge. Member since Oct 2005. 12577 posts. Posted on 7/15/22...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Thomas perry no longer listed on roster

Big ole boy. Never panned out. Pretty sure his daddy and granddaddy played for the tigers. couldn't stay healthy due to constant nagging injuries. If he's smart, TP will go to medical school (orthopedics) and eventually work in his father's practice. LSU Fan. Baton Rouge. Member since Apr 2008. 43330...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Two LSU Upperclassmen Not Listed On Latest Roster

LSU senior defensive end Jarell Cherry and redshirt junior offensive lineman Thomas Perry were not listed on LSU's updated roster which was released this week. Cherry, a former four-star prospect from Dallas, Texas, signed with LSU in 2018 as the No. 13 overall player from the state of Texas. He appeared in just 11 games during his LSU career.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Football Season#American Football#Sec
ESPN

How Matt McMahon and LSU became college basketball's 2022-23 expansion team

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- It must have felt like a cruel April Fool's joke to Matt McMahon. In the early afternoon hours of April 1, LSU sophomore Mwani Wilkinson entered his name into the transfer portal. In isolation, a four-points-per-game scorer exploring his transfer options wouldn't have been a national story -- but Wilkinson was the 13th member of the 2021-22 Tigers who was set to depart.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU Baseball Signee Paxton Kling Pulls Name Out Of 2022 MLB Draft

LSU baseball signee Paxton Kling announced Wednesday that he will be removing his name from the 2022 MLB Draft and is headed to Baton Rouge to play for coach Jay Johnson. Kling is an outfielder from Central High School in Martinsburg, Pennsylvania and won the 2021-22 Gatorade Player of the Year in Pennsylvania. He is considered a Top-50 MLB prospect.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Sheep dog clears traffic jam

Dog knows what he's doing. Border collies are scary smart. Can he be contracted to perform the same task in Baton Rouge?. Border collies are scary smart. Worked in a kennel, and can attest. Smartest breed hands down, the only one that truly listens to a whole sentence. This post...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WAFB

New LSU women’s basketball players show off skills

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It might only be mid-July but if you feel like getting excited about LSU women’s basketball, go right head. Some of the new players and weapons second-year head coach and Naismith Hall of Famer Kim Mulkey will be putting on the PMAC floor this season showed off some of their skills.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Barracuda Taco coming to Baton Rouge this fall

New Orleans restaurant Barracuda Taco will open a location on the corner of Government Street near Baton Rouge High School this fall, according to permits filed with East Baton Rouge Parish and job listings posted by the restaurant. The location, in the former Garden District Barbecue space, will mark Barracuda’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Grambling, Southern and NBC make plans for Bayou Classic

NBC Sports and the Bayou Classic have agreed to a three-year media rights extension through 2024. The new agreement -- which kicks off this year with the 49th Annual Bayou Classic as Southern and Grambling State renew their storied football rivalry on Saturday, November 26 on NBC and Peacock -- extends a historic partnership which began in 1991.
GRAMBLING, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Help unloading moving vans in Hammond/Ponchatoula

Any recommendations for licensed/bonded movers in Ponchatoula/Hammond area. Need help for residential unloading of two 26' trucks next weekend. Not sure about licensed/bonded, but on many recommendations I once used 5 Alarm Movers in Hammond to move a family heirloom piano. Owner is a firefighter for Hammond, and we had 0 complaints about professionalism or price.
HAMMOND, LA
theadvocate.com

Crawfish eggrolls, tuna steak and quesabirria tacos: The best things we ate this week

Just about every food blog, Instagram profile and Facebook group has written about the latest Baton Rouge food trend: Crawfish egg rolls. While it is possible to find this concept on another menu in town and there are plenty of recipes online (including from the folks at Emeril's and Tony Chachere's), the egg rolls at Roul's have taken Baton Rouge by storm. Seriously, when I visited on a Wednesday afternoon, all five orders that were placed and picked up included these delicacies. An $11.99 order comes with three huge egg rolls cut in half. One egg roll is the perfect snack or side to one of the deli's burgers. If you have leftovers, they heat right up in an air fryer.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Denham Springs daiquiri shop shutting down July 25

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A local daiquiri shop has announced it will be closed for business later this month. In a Facebook post, Dirty South Daiquiris located at 7755 Magnolia Beach Road in Denham Springs says the establishment will close its doors on July 25. Read the full statement...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy