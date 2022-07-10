ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sabres sign Bryson to 2-year contract

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Sabres have signed defenseman Jacob Bryson to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1.85 million, the team announced Sunday evening. Bryson, a restricted free agent, recorded 10 points (1+9) in 73 games last season and tied for fourth among all Sabres skaters with six power-play assists....

www.nhl.com

