Sabres sign Bryson to 2-year contract

The defenseman was selected with the second overall pick in the 2022 draft last week. The New Jersey Devils today signed defenseman Simon Nemec, the second overall selection in the 2022 NHL Draft, to a three-year, entry-level contract, with an average annual value of $950,000. Nemec is currently attending New Jersey's 2022 Development Camp in Newark. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. Nemec, 18, completed his third season with HK Nitra in Slovakia's top professional league, Tipos Extraliga, and recorded 26 points (1g-25a) in 39 regular-season games. The right-handed shot's 26 points ranked second for Nitra's defensemen last season. Overall, Nemec earned 48 career points (3g-45a) in 88 regular-season contests with Nitra between 2019-20 to 2021-22. Additionally, the blueliner ranked second on the team with 17 points (5g-12a) in 19 games for the 2021-22 Extraliga playoffs, which also led all league blueliners in the postseason and ranked him third overall amongst skaters.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO