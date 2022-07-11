Photo: Building on Liberty Street demolished today

A building at 245 Liberty Street was demolished today.

According to county tax records, the 2,590-square-foot commercial structure was built in 1950 and was acquired by Batavia City Schools in 2017.

School officials were not available today to answer questions about the property.

UPDATE: See previous coverage about this building HERE. The property was donated to the school district and the land will provide additional parking for Jackson School.

Top photo by Howard Owens.

County tax records photo of the structure.