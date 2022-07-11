ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Batavian

Photo: Building on Liberty Street demolished today

By Howard B. Owens
The Batavian
The Batavian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42CkGc_0gc9GeBr00

A building at 245 Liberty Street was demolished today.

According to county tax records, the 2,590-square-foot commercial structure was built in 1950 and was acquired by Batavia City Schools in 2017.

School officials were not available today to answer questions about the property.

UPDATE: See previous coverage about this building HERE. The property was donated to the school district and the land will provide additional parking for Jackson School.

Top photo by Howard Owens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G7E0H_0gc9GeBr00

County tax records photo of the structure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i995c_0gc9GeBr00

Comments / 1

Related
The Batavian

Home sweet home not always a perfect fit for residency requirements

It’s a topic that has come up before: maintain a residency requirement or not for a new hire?. City Council has discussed the topic over the years — usually when a qualified candidate has everything city officials are looking for, except for living in Batavia. The city's Charter has required that the city manager and assistant manager, plus other department head positions, maintain their residence in the city.
BATAVIA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

These Towns Have The Lowest Property Taxes In Erie County

Property tax time in New York State is in full swing and many places across the state are getting their property and/or school tax bills for 2022. Like most things, those of us who live in Erie County are not excluded from this and many tax bills are on the way home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Liberty#Batavia City Schools#Jackson School
The Batavian

City approves Batavia Sports Facility ice rink proposal

Matt Gray and his folks, Bob Gray and Sharon Valyear-Gray, sat in the audience during City Council’s conference meeting Monday evening. Matt was waiting to hear what came soon in the business meeting that followed: a unanimous 9-0 vote to approve his pitch as Batavia Sports Facility Management to fully embrace operations at the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena. "I'm very proud of him," Valyear-Gray said.
BATAVIA, NY
buffalorising.com

EMERGENCY MEETING: The Fight for Fair and Equitable Maps Continues

Our City Action Buffalo and Buffalo Residents Ready to Override the Council’s Vote By Any Means Necessary. The community continues to rally against the Common Council’s bid to unjustly and unfairly redistrict the city of Buffalo. A recent emergency press conference was held at the corner of 17th...
BUFFALO, NY
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua City Staff Against Gun Buyback Program

A proposal for the City of Canandaigua to sponsor a gun buyback program in not being recommended by City Staff. According to the Finger Lakes Times, Mayor Bob Palumbo asked staff about the potential of holding such a program; however, staffers question if the cost to the city would be worth it when gun buyback programs rarely recover handguns which are the most common type of firearm used in homicides and suicides.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center to shut down in August for renovation

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Aquatic and Fitness Center in the Town of Tonawanda will fully shut down from August 8 to September 5 for major renovations. "During this time, we will be draining the pool and replacing our filters then refilling the pool, completely remodeling the gym: demolishing our old locker rooms and installing turf and rubber flooring and addressing any transitional points, installing new steam room door, replacing pool light bulbs, and a new gender neutral bathroom in the gym area," a release says.
TONAWANDA, NY
The Batavian

Long-awaited arrival to groundbreaking ceremony for Healthy Living project

Over the last six-plus years, plans — and hopes — for a new and improved Healthy Living campus have certainly been put to the test. A zoning change, suggestions for less cement and more green space, lighting up Wiard Street and rethinking an entry/exit from Summit Street, plus the constant push to raise money for the $33.5 million project may have given pause but never a fullstop since 2016.
BATAVIA, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Senior lifeguard at Town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center rescues swimmer

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A senior lifeguard at the Town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center rescued a swimmer Tuesday. According to Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger, the senior lifeguard rescued the swimmer from the shallow end of the swimming pool. The swimmer was rescued with the assistance of the Aquatic and Fitness Center director and CPR was administered immediately, reviving the swimmer.
TONAWANDA, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
554
Followers
592
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy