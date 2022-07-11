Encore: You’re Using “Woke” Wrong

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Summrs currently lives in that weird space where it seems like tons of people are aware of his music but no one talks about it out loud. It’s an interesting case study on how far word-of-mouth can push an artist. On his new double album, Fallen Raven, he splits the difference between high-energy raps and the sentimental pluggnb he's become synonymous with. “Don’t Mean Shit,” the kinetic outro to side A, is what I keep returning to. Bouncing off BenjiCold's bell-driven instrumental, Summrs moves through topics so effortlessly it leaves you in a daze. One moment he’s rejecting materialism and relationships; in another moment he’s worried about keeping receipts for his taxes. It encapsulates all the drama fans love about his music in the first place. Who cares if it only lives in subreddits and meme pages?

