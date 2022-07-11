ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encore: You’re Using “Woke” Wrong

Slate
 2 days ago

S1: Let’s play what was. First question, are you doing the work? I’m going to go with, I probably not. Hi, I’m Rachel Hampton and I’m Madison Malone Kircher. You’re listening to I.C.. Why am I in. S2: case you missed it?. S1: Slate’s...

slate.com

disneydining.com

FBI has reportedly Joined Amber Heard Investigation

The FBI is reportedly joining an investigation already underway against actress Amber Heard. Last month, the jury in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial delivered a crushing verdict: Johnny Depp had proven all three claims in his case against his ex-wife, while Heard, on the other hand, had only proven one of her claims.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Listen to Summrs’ “Don’t Mean Shit”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Summrs currently lives in that weird space where it seems like tons of people are aware of his music but no one talks about it out loud. It’s an interesting case study on how far word-of-mouth can push an artist. On his new double album, Fallen Raven, he splits the difference between high-energy raps and the sentimental pluggnb he's become synonymous with. “Don’t Mean Shit,” the kinetic outro to side A, is what I keep returning to. Bouncing off BenjiCold's bell-driven instrumental, Summrs moves through topics so effortlessly it leaves you in a daze. One moment he’s rejecting materialism and relationships; in another moment he’s worried about keeping receipts for his taxes. It encapsulates all the drama fans love about his music in the first place. Who cares if it only lives in subreddits and meme pages?
MUSIC
Slate

The Russians Invaded. The Opera Played On.

Persistent Russian missile strikes since February and an ongoing blockade have silenced Odesa’s normally busy port—but not its 19th century opera house. Performances now end with a singing of the Ukrainian national anthem. Guest: Ekaterina Tsymbalyuk, a soloist at the Odesa Opera. If you enjoy this show, please...
MUSIC
Slate

Too Many Words

Danny Lavery welcomes Luisa Beck, a writer, reporter, and producer based out of Berlin, Germany. She’s the creator and host of the Audible Original Dear Poetry. Lavery and Beck tackle two letters. First, from someone who’s attracted to someone, except when they tell stories. Another letter writer is wondering how to become estranged from one single relative. Plus, behind the scenes of Beck’s podcast, Dear Poetry.
TV & VIDEOS
Slate

Run Towards the Danger

On this episode: Zak talks to filmmaker, author, and actor Sarah Polley about her book Run Towards the Danger. They talk about how losing a parent early influences how she parents now. How to handle guilt and why finding your parenting community is so valuable. They also discuss her boundaryless childhood and why she won’t let her kids be child actors. Finally, Sarah talks about navigating parenting while healing from a years-long injury.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Slate

Surely There Must Be Someone Out There In All That Space

The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope was of a tiny, tiny speck of sky, so small you could blot it out if you held a grain of sand at arm’s length up to the heavens. But with the telescope’s power—eighteen giant mirrors, reporting from a million miles away— just 12.5 hours of observing time reveals in that space thousands of galaxies, some clustered together, some swooping and swirling. Even the tiny smudges in the image are galaxies.
ASTRONOMY
Slate

Culture Gabfest “Lava, Thunder, and Screaming Goats” Edition

This week, New York Times columnist and Slate graduate Jamelle Bouie fills in for Julia as the panel begins by taking on Thor: Love and Thunder with staff writer at The Atlantic and co-host of the podcast Blank Check, David Sims. Then, the panel feels the heat with the new documentary Fire of Love. Finally, the panel ranks their favorite content streaming services.
TV SERIES
Slate

The War on LGBTQ+ Rights

As anti-gay and anti-trans politics become more mainstream, the Trevor Project has a unique perspective. They run a hotline where queer kids are talking about how Republican rhetoric is meeting reality. Bullying once thought to be confined to high schools has made its way to mainstream politics. Guest: Sam Ames,...
SOCIETY
Slate

Meet the Men Obsessed With Looking Younger

Paul is a macho dude. Fabio, Saturday Night Fever—“That’s the hair I grew up around,” the 63-year-old told me on a recent call. So when Paul began to lose his hair in his 30s, he felt like he was losing everything. “Hair represented power,” he says. “Hair represented masculinity and virility—which it still does, by the way.”
HAIR CARE
Slate

How Elon Musk Could Lose His Shirt in Delaware

Elon Musk’s attempt to beat his way out of paying $44 billion for Twitter has reached its latest phase, after months of Musk field-testing his legal argument in public. Musk has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to terminate his agreement to buy the social network for $54.20 per share, and Twitter’s board has said it will take him to court—in Delaware!—to force him to close the deal on the agreed terms.
DELAWARE STATE
Slate

The People Who Are Finding God Through, and in, Bitcoin

Tomer Strolight had never believed in God, but in 2013, he discovered Bitcoin. He was immediately fascinated. “The more I studied it, the more I realized that this is an incorruptible system,” he says, “that this is a system that has justice built into it through math and truth.” And the more Strolight—who is 52 years old, lives in Toronto, and now works as a Bitcoin educator—learned about Bitcoin, the more he became convinced that the world’s first cryptocurrency was not solely the work of man. “This is the genius of God,” he says.
RELIGION
Slate

How To Become a Parent Overnight

For a lot of would-be parents, adoption isn’t the first path that comes to mind. But that’s how Victoria, a PhD student, is leaning right now. Even though she’s not planning to have a family for a few more years, it’s never too early to start preparing for what can be a long, arduous process. On this episode of How To!, we bring on Marcia Chatelain, Pulitzer Prize–winning author, professor of history and African American studies at Georgetown, and former co-host of The Waves. Marcia spent five years jumping through hoops before she and her husband finally adopted their son last year. Now Marcia is looking back on that journey and sharing what she learned to help Victoria smoothly navigate the process.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

What It Took for One Gilded Age Socialite to Get a Divorce—and Keep Her Dignity

Flora Bigelow Dodge had not traveled to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in January 1903 for the same reason so many women of her acquaintance had. She did not do anything for the same reason other women did—at least not if you believed the newspapers. A fixture in the society pages, Flora was the “most daring, most original, cleverest woman in New York.” She was a wonderful musician, a graceful dancer, an expert horsewoman, and a captivating storyteller, an author of plays and short stories. She was “both courageous and imaginative.” She was witty, ambitious, generous, and beautiful, a woman of “unusual individuality” with a retinue of admirers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Slate

Netflix’s Persuasion Isn’t Just Bad Austen. It’s One of the Worst Movies in Years.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that every essay relating to the work of Jane Austen must kick off with those words from the opening line of Pride and Prejudice. But I approached Persuasion, Netflix’s adaptation of Austen’s final completed novel, thinking instead of the best-known phrase from that less-often-quoted work: “I am half agony, half hope.” Austen’s keen-eyed comedies of manners have lent themselves to countless effective adaptations, some set in the books’ own Regency era, some updated to a modern setting. Amy Heckerling’s classic 1995 rom-com Clueless transplanted the plot of Emma into a Southern California high school. In 2016, Whit Stillman’s Love and Friendship reimagined Austen’s epistolary novel Lady Susan as a witty, bitchy sex comedy. More recently, Autumn DeWilde’s 2020 take on Emma starred Anya Taylor-Joy as that endearingly pushy heroine, and just this year Andrew Ahn’s Fire Island restaged Pride and Prejudice against the 21st-century backdrop of that queer haven.
TV & VIDEOS

