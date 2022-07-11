ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Listeria Update: CDC Warns Against Eating Specific Ice Cream Brand

By John Parkinson
contagionlive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe federal agency linked Big Olaf Creamery ice cream to the recent outbreak in Florida. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their warning regarding a multistate outbreak of listeria infections linked to the ice cream brand Big Olaf Creamery. This ice cream is sold in Florida...

www.contagionlive.com

Comments / 75

Teddy P74
2d ago

Nobody in the United States has got faith, in the CDC, they have been lying to people for years! All you have to do is look at all of their rulings in comments there’s your answer shot the CDC down!

Reply(4)
41
Chris
2d ago

Ohio close everything down, don't shop anymore, stay home and use your fraudulent friendly mailboxes to vote. That's where the CDC will lead into eventually for fall. Scare scare scare the people!!

Reply
20
Geri Warrick
2d ago

It seem now for over 1 year all of our foods have problems. Wonder why that is with all our modern sificated ways. Could there be more than concidence?

Reply(1)
10
Related
BGR.com

Onion recall: These onions sold in 5 states can make you very sick, so throw them out

A few days ago, we reported about the Wegmans Vidalia Onions recall, which followed after the detection of Listeria monocytogenes on those onions. There’s now a different recall in place for the same type of onions, which might be contaminated with the same bacteria. A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, issued a recall for whole Vidalia Onions from one packing line, as they might contain the Listeria germ. These onions were sold in 5 states, so read on for the entire recall notice.
LYONS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
Popculture

Lay's Potato Chips Recalled

Consumers are being advised not to eat certain Lay's potato chips after they were found to pose a serious health risk. 1 Finger Pty Ltd. on July 3 recalled a total of four Lay's potato chips varieties due to undeclared allergens. The products may contain milk, wheat, or soy, which was not listed on the label, meaning the chips pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with allergies.
FOOD SAFETY
deseret.com

4 main omicron variant symptoms to expect

The “stealth” omicron variant is on track to be surpassed by new COVID-19 subvariants, namely BA.4 and BA.5. This week, the BA.5 strain alone made up 20%-27% of cases in the U.S., while BA.4 had a hold on 8.8% to 14.5% of infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Bacteria#Dna#Food Drink#Big Olaf Creamery#Pulsenet#Wgs
Popculture

CVS Recalls Product Over Possible Bacteria Contamination

A CVS Health essential might have some unwanted ingredients according to this latest recall from the FDA. The product in question is the CVS Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution Lemon Flavor, with the contamination being microbial bacteria Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens. Ingestion of the bacteria could lead to invasive infections due...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Mystery as at least 118 Grand Canyon tourists 'are struck down with highly contagious norovirus' in two months: Woman describes calling chopper after finding group violently vomiting

The Grand Canyon National Park has seen more than 110 cases of a gastrointestinal illness closely resembling the highly contagious norovirus since May, health officials said. As of June 10, the park listed at least 118 people who have become sick with symptoms similar to those of the norovirus, which causes vomiting, diarrhea, cramping, body aches and a mild fever, the Grand Canyon News reported.
PRESCOTT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

Protein Bars Recalled Due to E. coli Risk

Thousands of protein bars are now being pulled from store shelves after it was found the snack could potentially make consumers sick. Built Brands, LLC. on June 10 issued a recall of its Banana Cream Pie Puffs protein bar after it was discovered the bars may be contaminated with E. coli, which has the potential to cause serious illness.
FOOD SAFETY
People

1 Dead, 22 Hospitalized in Multi-State Listeria Outbreak Tied to Florida

One person has died and 22 have been hospitalized due to a multi-state listeria outbreak with ties to Florida, health officials confirmed on Thursday. The infected individuals reside in 10 states across the country, but nearly all the people live in or traveled to Florida within a month of getting sick, the CDC said in an investigation notice.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Chicken Recalled, Could Contain Pieces of Glass

Plans to serve a chicken entree for dinnertime have just been thwarted due to a concerning new recall notice. Supermarket chain Morrisons on June 15 recalled several breaded chicken products after they were deemed "unsafe to eat" due to the possible presence of glass in the chicken. Issued out of...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Panera Bread Product Recalled

One product is being recalled, according to a new notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The food in question is Panera at Home Southwest Corn Chowder, which is not sold in the chain's restaurants. That distinction means that Panera Bread in-store customers can rest easy. However, it is sold in grocery stores, so those who are fans of the brand's at-home offerings should read ahead.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy