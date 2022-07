We won't name names but a few of us in the MotorTrend office have serious LEGO addictions, and the Danish plastic brick company is doing nothing to help us by constantly releasing amazing automotive kits. From the Back to the Future DeLorean set to the constant flow of tiny, affordable Speed Champions sets, LEGO seemingly has made it their mission to go after the wallets of every kid-at-heart car enthusiast on the planet. We're here for it. The newest LEGO car set you're going to want immediately upon seeing it? This Chevrolet Camaro Z28 set, which is squarely aimed at those who have a particular affinity for classic American muscle cars and those who'd like to set up their own on-desk pony car rivalry with the previously released 1960s Ford Mustang set.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO