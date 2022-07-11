Caples House in Columbia City prepping for ice cream social

The ice cream social with live music takes place Sunday, July 17, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The historic Caples House in Columbia City will be welcoming the arrival of summer with an old- fashioned ice cream social.

The event will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at 1925 First St. in Columbia City.

The Yankton Singers will be providing music, and the museum's Beth Moody encourages visitors to enjoy the river, the summer, ice cream, singing and friends.

The historic house and museum is announcing another summer event, for Saturday, July 23. There will be a garage sale that day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Caples House is where Dr. Charles Caples, his wife and five children lived more than 100 years ago. Caples was the first doctor to settle in the area.

For more information on the Caples House and Museum, you can visit capleshouse.com or call 503-397-5390.

