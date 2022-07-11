Amarillo police have located missing 17-year-old girl

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in an invasive visual recording case. Officials said the man is suspected to have taken video of a juvenile in a Walmart changing room. APD said the man is possibly in his 20s and has...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man who is involved in hitting a motorcycle officer with a car on McMasters Street Monday afternoon. According to officials, 45-year-old Joseph A Climer Sr was arrested on the charge of Aggravated assault against a public servant. Yesterday, Amarillo police were...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a suspect involved in shooting a home near Pittsburg Street, Saturday morning. According to officials, on July 9, at 2:33 a.m., Amarillo police officers were called near Pittsburg Street on a shooting. The suspect pulled up to the home in a...
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Police are asking for the public's help after a home in east Amarillo was shot three times in the last two months. The latest incident happened at 2:33 a.m. Saturday. According to police, the suspect pulled up to a house in the 700 block of...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A woman was acquitted by a jury Thursday after four days of witness testimony in a First Degree Murder Trial stemming from a 2018 murder indictment, according to a news release from the office of Attorney Len Walker. According to the release, Desiray Burks, was...
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo detectives have identified the suspect accused of backing over and injuring a motorcycle cop during a traffic stop on Monday, officials said. According to the Amarillo Police Department, detectives, officers and crime analysts were able to identify a possible suspect vehicle in the case...
SANTA ANA, California (KVII) — Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an Amarillo-native. Matthew Rule, 24, was killed early Monday morning in Santa Ana, California. The shooting was part of a string of robberies and shootings at 7-Eleven stores in southern California. Orange...
• Seretha Lee Coleman, 34, Pampa, was arrested by Pampa Police Department for a terroristic threat. • Joshua Charles McCauley, 24, McLean, was arrested by Texas DPS for Randall County warrant- bond surrender- assault to cause bodily injury to family. Tuesday, July 12. • Ramon Campos Garcia, 54, Pampa, was...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after a motorcycle officer was hit by a car. The incident happened around 1:24 p.m. in the area of 3rd and McMasters. Police say the officer pulled over a car for a traffic stop when the car backed into him and pushed...
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a driver and car they said backed over and dragged a motorcycle officer. The officer was trying to make a traffic stop at Southwest 3rd Avenue and S. McMasters Street for a seatbelt violation. According to police, the driver backed...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Deaf Smith County recently received its letters to house inmates and staff at the new jail, but still cannot move inmates in until they hire more employees. Due to standards and ratio rules set by the Texas Commission on jail standards, they need about 10 more...
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man is facing charges after court documents say he was caught on camera stealing armfuls of mail in Amarillo. According to court documents, early February 2022, Amarillo National Bank contacted a Postal Inspector about several customers reporting mail thefts. Customers stated that they have...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 5th annual Water Bash will take place at Bones Hooks Park Saturday, July 30. Tremaine Brown, owner of Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food, is hosting the event along with other community partners. The public event will feature water balloon and water gun wars...
Amarillo is a unique place. Somehow, it seems that Yellow City has a way of stealing the spotlight when you least expect it. For instance, do you know what connects Amarillo to our Founding Fathers?. First, We Have To Start With The Declaration of Independence. Confused yet? The tie between...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A woman has pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine in Amarillo, according to court documents from the United States District Court Northern District of Texas filed on July 11. The court documents detailed that Elaine Ortega admitted that on March 18, she knowingly and intentionally possessed with intent […]
Amarillo’s Salvation Army has recently been struck by thieves and now needs your help. They’re looking for help to repair their recently recovered box truck. The truck was recovered in a vacant lot, with damage done to the ignition, radio and other interior damage. Damage was also done...
One of the things I love most about Amarillo is that it is a great place to raise a family. That is what I have always said. It's not a busy city like Dallas but it has stuff to do. You feel safe taking your family to the park. You...
