Amarillo, TX

Amarillo police have located missing 17-year-old girl

By Tamlyn Cochran
KFDA
 4 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have...

www.newschannel10.com

KFDA

VIDEO: Amarillo woman acquitted from charges for 2018 murder

AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, TX
KFDA

AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

APD: Suspect accused of backing over, dragging officer during traffic stop ID'd

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo detectives have identified the suspect accused of backing over and injuring a motorcycle cop during a traffic stop on Monday, officials said. According to the Amarillo Police Department, detectives, officers and crime analysts were able to identify a possible suspect vehicle in the case...
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

One arrested for burglary

• Seretha Lee Coleman, 34, Pampa, was arrested by Pampa Police Department for a terroristic threat. • Joshua Charles McCauley, 24, McLean, was arrested by Texas DPS for Randall County warrant- bond surrender- assault to cause bodily injury to family. Tuesday, July 12. • Ramon Campos Garcia, 54, Pampa, was...
PAMPA, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police officer hit by car on 3rd and McMasters

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after a motorcycle officer was hit by a car. The incident happened around 1:24 p.m. in the area of 3rd and McMasters. Police say the officer pulled over a car for a traffic stop when the car backed into him and pushed...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Man accused of stealing ‘armfuls of mail’ from Amarillo National Bank customers

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man is facing charges after court documents say he was caught on camera stealing armfuls of mail in Amarillo. According to court documents, early February 2022, Amarillo National Bank contacted a Postal Inspector about several customers reporting mail thefts. Customers stated that they have...
KFDA

5th annual Water Bash to take place at Bones Hooks Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 5th annual Water Bash will take place at Bones Hooks Park Saturday, July 30. Tremaine Brown, owner of Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food, is hosting the event along with other community partners. The public event will feature water balloon and water gun wars...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Woman pleads guilty to meth charges in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A woman has pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine in Amarillo, according to court documents from the United States District Court Northern District of Texas filed on July 11. The court documents detailed that Elaine Ortega admitted that on March 18, she knowingly and intentionally possessed with intent […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Salvation Army Struck By Thieves

Amarillo’s Salvation Army has recently been struck by thieves and now needs your help. They’re looking for help to repair their recently recovered box truck. The truck was recovered in a vacant lot, with damage done to the ignition, radio and other interior damage. Damage was also done...
AMARILLO, TX

