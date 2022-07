The Crookston Area Chamber Ambassadors gathered this week to recognize and congratulate a very vibrant and energetic business in the Crookston community. Scruffy Tails Humane Society ambassador visit was nothing less than extraordinary. The organization, formally known as the Humane Society of Polk County, is eager to make a respectable name for themselves and only do great things for our community’s cherished dogs and cats. Scruffy Tails Humane Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization supported entirely by generous donors and contributors. They are a no-kill organization meaning they will not euthanize due to lack of space, time, or funding. Their mission is to aid in the reunification and rehoming of cats and dogs, to support the human-animal bond through community education, and provide a safe shelter when needed. Their vision is to lead and inspire a community dedicated to saving the lives and pets and supporting the humans who love them.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO