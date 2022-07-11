ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Ithaca aims to improve policing for all populations

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s an effort to put equity in public safety. Work continues...

i100rocks.com

Tioga County to update tech for law enforcement

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Law enforcement in Tioga County is updating its technology. New laptops for patrol cars, as well as new antennas and cell phone modems are being pursued. Officials say the cost is about $50,000. Old cameras are also being replaced at the county jail. In Tompkins...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
Pedestrian safety action plan construction resumes in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – More traffic delays expected in Ithaca. Work resumes on the Pedestrian Safety Action Plan tomorrow. New traffic signals and ADA compliant sidewalks are going in at the intersections of East State Street and Stewart Avenue, North Cayuga Street and Tompkins Street, and North Cayuga Street and Lincoln Street. A pedestrian refuge island will also be built in the long crosswalk at Eddy Street by East State Street.
ITHACA, NY
Four businesses, four burglaries Saturday in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries reported on Saturday. The first was shortly after 6:30 in the morning at Safelite Auto Glass. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from a safe. About an hour later, property was damaged in an attempted break-in at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.
ITHACA, NY
Kruppa: “we’re keeping our eye on the fall”

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Putting current COVID numbers into context. Public Health Director Frank Kruppa said case numbers and hospitalizations remain low locally, and the Health Department is monitoring the situation closely as fall approaches. With reports of new variant prevalence, Kruppa said more vaccines and boosters could be...
ITHACA, NY
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Crime & Safety
Ithaca’s gas prices fall a few more cents

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Demand for gas is up, prices are down. In Ithaca, Triple A reports the average price for a gallon this morning is four dollars 84 cents. Diesel prices have also climbed down, averaging at five-99 a gallon in Ithaca. Cortland’s average for regular unleaded is four-88 and in Tioga County, it’s four-77.
ITHACA, NY
Another series of reported burglaries announced in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Ithaca Police Department releasing reports of yet another string of commercial burglaries. Five more local businesses were allegedly hit sometime between Saturday morning and early today. Automotive Consultants, Lincoln Street Diner, Fall Creek House, The Milk Stand, and Rosie’s Ice Cream all reported forced entry and missing items and/or cash. Officers responded to Rosie’s Ice Cream shortly after 2 a.m. for a reported burglary in progress. The store owner saw the suspect on security cameras, but the suspect had left by the time Police arrived. It was determined through security camera footage that the actual theft had occurred hours prior. It’s unknown whether the two suspects who entered the business are working together.
ITHACA, NY
Ithaca moves 4th Ward polling place

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca polling place is on the move. Residents of the city’s 4th Ward have a new spot to cast ballots. Stephen DeWitt with the Tompkins County Board of Elections says it’s at Alice Cook House. Students on Cornell’s north campus previously voted...
ITHACA, NY
Tompkins County sees record room tax revenue

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tourism in Tompkins County is paying off. Finance Director Rick Snyder says the second quarter of 2022 saw a giant increase in room tax revenue. More than $980,000 was collected last quarter. That’s an increase of about 65 percent from the same time period last year. Snyder says it’s the best second quarter the county has ever had.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Common Council#Reimagining Public Safety
Update: Missing Cortland County child found

SOLON, N.Y. (WHCU) – A 17-year-old girl is missing in Cortland County. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in locating Hazel Kenyon. She was last seen on July 8th around 7:30 pm on Route 11 in Polkville. Kenyon reportedly left her home in the town of Solon on a bicycle the previous day. Kenyon is described as a white female, approximately 5’5″ tall, around 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark tie-dye pattern hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Cortland man gets gun charge during bench warrant arrest

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man facing a gun charge. 38-year-old Joseph Woodman was arrested Monday by Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies. Around 2:48 p.m. officers responded to an address in the city of Cortland. Woodman was located on the property, and it was discovered that he had an active bench warrant. During his arrest, authorities claim they found an illegal gun on him.
CORTLAND, NY
Alleged burglar caught and charged with additional felonies in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An alleged serial burglar is arrested and charged in Ithaca. 33-year-old Michael Thomas was caught by Ithaca Police Investigators just before 1 a.m. this morning after witnessing him enter an Army Corps of Engineers boat parked at Bed, Bath, and Beyond. Officials say they observed the suspect come out of the boat with items he didn’t enter with. Investigators advised uniformed police officers to stop the man. He fled on a bicycle before being caught on the 600 block of Clinton Street, injuring an officer and investigator in the process. One of the two required medical attention.
ITHACA, NY
Finger Lakes win big in New York Wine Classic

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two Finger Lakes wineries are big winners in the New York Wine Classic. The Governor’s Cup is being shared by Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards in Schuyler County and a winery on Long Island. Winery of the Year goes to Weis Vineyards of Hammondsport. The 36th...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
Cortland, IC coaches to throw first pitch at July 28 Yankees game

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A prelude to this fall’s Cortaca Jug game in the Bronx. SUNY Cortland Red Dragons head football coach Curt Fitzpatrick and his Ithaca College Bombers counterpart Mike Toerper will throw out the first pitch on July 28th at Yankee Stadium as part of Cortaca Jug Day.
CORTLAND, NY
Benefit concert in Lansing will help feed local kids

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – An event to help feed less fortunate local children. The Lansing Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with St. George’s Church announcing a benefit concert at Myers Park on Saturday, August 13th. The event starts at 1 p.m. and features food and beverages from several local vendors. Popular 9-piece band The Destination will play at 5 p.m. Two tickets to a Buffalo Bills home game will be auctioned off. Hall of Fame quarterback and Bills icon Jim Kelly has donated an autographed jersey to be auctioned as well.
LANSING, NY

