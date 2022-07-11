Ithaca aims to improve policing for all populations

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An alleged serial burglar is arrested and charged in Ithaca. 33-year-old Michael Thomas was caught by Ithaca Police Investigators just before 1 a.m. this morning after witnessing him enter an Army Corps of Engineers boat parked at Bed, Bath, and Beyond. Officials say they observed the suspect come out of the boat with items he didn’t enter with. Investigators advised uniformed police officers to stop the man. He fled on a bicycle before being caught on the 600 block of Clinton Street, injuring an officer and investigator in the process. One of the two required medical attention.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO