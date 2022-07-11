Quarters stolen from car wash in White Pigeon

The Mishawaka Police Department Traffic Bureau is looking into a serious injury crash involving a sport utility vehicle and a motorcycle. The crash happened at approximately 3:22 p.m. on July 14 at the intersection of East McKinley Highway and Maplehurst Avenue. The motorcycle was being operated by a female driving...
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in South Haven resulted in an arrest and the seizure of marijuana paraphernalia and thousands of dollars in cash. According to authorities, the driver admitted to Michigan State Police troopers they had a pistol on them without a concealed pistol license. Police said a search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of the gun, $14,900 in cash, half a pound of marijuana, THC vape cartridges, marijuana wax, scales and baggies.
A man was arrested after gunfire damaged two homes in Elkhart. It happened earlier this week, when police were called to a house on Eden Street, on reports of a shooter. A group at the house told police that the man threw a firework across the street at their home and shot a handgun at them.
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWMT) — A group of more than a dozen suspects stole at least $16,000 dollars worth of merchandise at a beauty store in Michigan, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. A 30-second surveillance video clip from Ulta Beauty on W. Main Street captured more than...
A man was shot in the ankle while walking. It happened on Wednesday evening, at 5:30 p.m., in the 900 block of Portsmouth Drive. The victim told Elkhart police that he was walking, when he was shot by a man that he did not know, in his right ankle. He...
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man has been charged for allegedly robbing two men who met with the suspect for an alleged drug transaction, according to court records. On September 29, 2020, two men reported an armed robbery to the South Bend Police Department. The two men told police...
UPDATE 2: The Mishawaka Police Department reports that Freddie Brooks has been found and is alive and well. She has been returned to her home and is safe. UPDATE 1: The search for an elderly woman last seen after walking away from Cedar Hurst Senior Living Center in Mishawaka continued on Wednesday.
ELKHART, Ind. – A 12-year-old was injured when he was hit by a vehicle while on his bicycle Wednesday evening, the Elkhart Police Department announced. At 5:17 p.m., officers were called to the area of S. 6th Street and W. Indiana Avenue for a report of a crash involving a juvenile on a bike.
ELKHART, Ind. – A woman was shot in the leg while walking on W. Lexington Avenue Wednesday evening, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 5:26 p.m., police were called to an Elkhart hospital for a shooting report. A witness told police that she and the victim were walking near...
ELKHART, Ind. – A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the ankle while walking in the 900 block of Portsmouth Drive Wednesday evening, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 7:43 p.m., police were called to a Goshen hospital for a shooting report. The victim told police that...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person was killed and another badly injured following an early Friday morning crash on State Road 37 near North County Line Road in the northeast corner of Allen County. The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, a...
UPDATE: The search for an elderly woman last seen after walking away from Cedar Hurst Senior Living Center in Mishawaka continued on Wednesday. Freddie Brooks, 83, was last seen Monday afternoon after walking away from the Cedar Hurst care facility in the Edison Lakes area. Mishawaka Police volunteers, and tracking...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the St. Joseph County Jail. Police say Christine Dezenzo, 49, of Elkhart was found alone and unresponsive in her cell in the medical unit around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Life-saving measures were taken, but Dezenzo was pronounced dead at the jail.
PAW PAW – The break-ins of three area dispensaries, and a vehicle pursuit with speeds reaching over 100 mph, led to the arrest, Thursday, July 7, near Paw Paw, of four Battle Creek men, who now face charges of breaking and entering, flee and elude, and resisting and obstructing police, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.
Elkhart Police are investigating a crash that involved a car striking a house in the 1200 block of Fulton St. in Elkhart. The crash occurred Tuesday just before 4:00 p.m. Police say initial investigation indicates that the vehicle was southbound on Pleasant St. at a high rate of speed, lost control, and struck a stop sign and fire hydrant near Fulton St. and Pleasant St.
A woman says that a man broke into her home, after stalking her for months. It happened in Elkhart, when police were called to an apartment on Toledo Road, on reports of a break in. The victim says that she found the man, 26-year-old Diego Jimenez Intzin, in the middle...
BURR OAK, MI (WTVB) – A 27-year-old Sturgis man is facing multiple charges following a pursuit involving police from two counties on Monday. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite says deputies from his department tried to stop a vehicle on Burr Oak Road near Clinton Street in the Village of Burr Oak for multiple motor vehicle violations.
VICKSBURG, Mich. — New video obtained by News Channel 3 shows the moment the FBI rolls up to a Vicksburg home on Ellery Grove Court to execute some kind of arrest and search warrant Thursday afternoon. The video, shared by neighbor Dawn Bear, showed at least six FBI agents...
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Elkhart County removed over 2 dozen cats from a home on Tarman Road Tuesday afternoon, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the home for reports of domestic violence around 2:20 p.m. The victim told deputies she had been...
Class action lawsuit against Marshall County Jail to be dropped, judge rules. A jail that was “routinely” running at 130-percent capacity at that time is now rarely over its 233-bed limit. Inmate death at St. Joseph County Jail under investigation. Updated: 20 minutes ago. Police say a female...
Comments / 1