Quarters stolen from car wash in White Pigeon

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in South Haven resulted in an arrest and the seizure of marijuana paraphernalia and thousands of dollars in cash. According to authorities, the driver admitted to Michigan State Police troopers they had a pistol on them without a concealed pistol license. Police said a search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of the gun, $14,900 in cash, half a pound of marijuana, THC vape cartridges, marijuana wax, scales and baggies.

SOUTH HAVEN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO