Paso Robles, CA

Strong-arm robbery reported in downtown park

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
– On Monday morning, Paso Robles Police officers were dispatched to the Paso Robles Downtown City Park regarding a male who had been assaulted sometime during the night. During the investigation, officers learned after the victim was reportedly assaulted, his phone and wallet were taken. The victim was only able to identify the suspect as a white male adult. The victim suffered injuries to his face and head during the assault and he was transported by ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment.

The case is still being investigated and there are no suspect leads at this time. If anyone has information regarding this crime, please contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

Man convicted for first-degree murder

Robert W. Koehler, IV convicted for first-degree murder of 26-year-old Kristen Marti on January 9, 2018. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that a San Luis Obispo County jury has convicted Robert W. Koehler, IV (40) for the first-degree murder of 26-year-old Kristen Marti on January 9, 2018. Her remains were discovered on March 25, 2018, in the Prefumo Canyon area after a lengthy search by many area law enforcement agencies.
