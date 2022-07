ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Two firefighters and 5 other people were injured during a fire at a motel in Orangeburg, South Carolina. According to reports, Orangeburg Public Safety fire crews reported to a blaze the Crown Inn motel at 2805 Bamberg Rd. around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12. Arriving at the scene, firefighters observed heavy fire at the front of the building. During their attempt at putting out the blaze, firefighters report there were a few small explosions.

