ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque has already seen 67 homicides as of July 5. That puts the city on track to break the previous record for most homicides in a year. There were more than 100 homicides in Albuquerque last year. The 2021 triple-digit count was a never-before-seen record. So far, 2022 is shaping up to match or […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 10 HOURS AGO