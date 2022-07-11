Newcomers Get Assigned Numbers, Oklahoma State Updates 2022 Football Roster

The only chance OsU has to put a quality guy at 197 is for that guy to realize AJ is gone and thus he can be a star at OsU, so he enters the transfer portal and comes to Stillwater. Otherwise, I agree with the fans who think that this coming season will be mediocre again without AJ’s points. Hopefully, as the seasons go forward, recruiting will somehow move up a level. We have good dual match teams but not good enough to contend for a national championship. This coming season we have Daton Fix and Plott to count on for a lot of tough wins in difficult matches. After them, who else is at that level of talent?

STILLWATER, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO