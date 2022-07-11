ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Newcomers Get Assigned Numbers, Oklahoma State Updates 2022 Football Roster

By PistolsFiring
pistolsfiringblog.com
 3 days ago

They had the full list on 247. It wasnt rite tho. The classses werent...

forum.pistolsfiringblog.com

Comments / 0

Five Thoughts on the Oklahoma State-AJ Ferrari Situation

The only chance OsU has to put a quality guy at 197 is for that guy to realize AJ is gone and thus he can be a star at OsU, so he enters the transfer portal and comes to Stillwater. Otherwise, I agree with the fans who think that this coming season will be mediocre again without AJ’s points. Hopefully, as the seasons go forward, recruiting will somehow move up a level. We have good dual match teams but not good enough to contend for a national championship. This coming season we have Daton Fix and Plott to count on for a lot of tough wins in difficult matches. After them, who else is at that level of talent?
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Football: Cowboys Add Noncon Matchup with South Dakota State in 2024

The Cowboys and Jackrabbits are set to square off for the first time. Oklahoma State added South Dakota State for a future season opener, according to FBSchedules.com. The first ever meeting between the two schools is set to take place in Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. The website obtained a copy of the contract which guarantees SDSU $450,000 for making the trip.
STILLWATER, OK
KFOR

Paycom Center: A breakdown of the oldest major league sports venue in Oklahoma

(STACKER) — Some wines and people get better with age, while others fade over the years. The same is true of sports venues. Some stadiums and arenas deteriorate and become forlorn after only a couple of decades, while others are still vital and beloved a century after they were built—helped along by occasional renovations. Cubs and Knicks fans are as fond of Wrigley Field and Madison Square Garden, respectively, as they are of their teams.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

The heat is on Oklahoma! Expect Heat Wave conditions to develop this week!

Good morning folks! Get ready for another heat wave developing across Oklahoma! Upper level high pressure and stagnant low level conditions means lots of heat and pollutants getting trapped over Oklahoma. Heat Advisories and Ozone Alerts have been posted. The Heat is Advisory is for a dangerous combination of heat and humidity. Ozone Alerts for OKC, Lawton, Tulsa Metro areas for significant concentrations of Ozone in the lower levels of the atmosphere. Folks in sensitive groups may need to limit time outdoors. Temperatures will rise into the triple digits most places over this up coming weekend and next week. Please use common sense and remember your Heat Wave safety tips. Do not leave children or pets in an unattended parked vehicle!!
OKLAHOMA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Brian Dorman Leaving News On 6: Where Is the Tulsa Anchor Going?

Tulsa residents have enjoyed Brian Dorman’s gripping, groundbreaking investigative reports for over four years. Now that era has come to an end. In July 2022, Brian Dorman announced he is leaving News On 6. His viewers naturally had questions about his departure from KOTV. They want to know where this journalist is going next and if he will remain in Tulsa. Luckily, Dorman had answers for his longtime followers. However, unfortunately for locals, the reporter is saying goodbye to Tulsa, too.
TULSA, OK
107.3 PopCrush

This Oklahoma Vintage Motel is the Ultimate Retro Stay in the Sooner State!

If you've ever wanted to step back in time and experience the "good old days" once again, or maybe for the very first time, you're in luck! If you're looking for a place to stay while on vacation or on staycation, why not take a break from the usual, boring and mundane. You could make your accommodations a part of the vacation fun by booking a stay at this 60s-style vintage motel. It's the ultimate retro stay in the Sooner State!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Bruce Springsteen to make tour stop in Oklahoma in early 2023

TULSA, Okla. — Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are coming to the BOK Center in Tulsa. The legendary rock star will perform at the Tulsa arena on Feb. 21. The Oklahoma stop is part of a 31-performance tour that ends in mid-April in Newark. Springsteen has not...
TULSA, OK

